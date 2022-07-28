How to keep your car safe from catalytic converter theft

www.wvua23.com
Ready for Christmas? You can sign up for a tree on the Tinsel Trail
We’re still quite a ways out from Christmas, but Tuscaloosa’s One Place is getting into the spirit and accepting applications for this year’s Tinsel Trail at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The trail opens the Monday before Thanksgiving, but applications are available right here. Reserving a tree...
Heading lower: Gas prices fall another 14 cents
Average gas prices in Alabama have fallen 14 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.77 as of Sunday. Prices in Alabama are 65.2 cents lower than a month ago, but remain 93.1 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama.
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard
More affordable homes are on the way to Tuscaloosa’s District 7. Jerusalem Gardens is a new residential development that will be located off McFarland Boulevard east near Broadway Pizza. The development will include 17 affordable homes. Tuscaloosa City Council Member Cassius Lanier, who represents District 7, said this development...
DOJ: Lawsuit should proceed over town’s police fines
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to let a class-action lawsuit go forward against an Alabama town accused of policing for profit with excessive fines and aggressive enforcement of local laws. The U.S. attorney’s office this week filed a statement of interest in...
Bright Spots: Centreville newspaper going strong since 1879
These days, the news is all about digital first. But this week’s Bright Spots report takes us down the road and back in time to Bibb County, where folks still rely on getting their news the old fashioned way: in print. The Centreville Press, Bibb County’s “newspaper of record,”...
Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting
Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class. Last season...
Central High School Football Starts Fall Camp
Central High School football started fall camp Monday afternoon. The first day consisted of drills to work on players’ mental and physical conditioning. This will be the first season the Falcons play in Class 6A Region 4 after moving up from Class 5A Region 3. Central will compete against four other Tuscaloosa County high schools: Brookwood, Bryant, Hillcrest, and Northridge. Falcons head football coach, Rodney Bivens Jr., believes his team is up for the challenge.
