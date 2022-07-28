How to keep your car safe from catalytic converter theft

Central High School football started fall camp Monday afternoon. The first day consisted of drills to work on players’ mental and physical conditioning. This will be the first season the Falcons play in Class 6A Region 4 after moving up from Class 5A Region 3. Central will compete against four other Tuscaloosa County high schools: Brookwood, Bryant, Hillcrest, and Northridge. Falcons head football coach, Rodney Bivens Jr., believes his team is up for the challenge.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO