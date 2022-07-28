Garden Guy Dale K goes for a swim on 25th annual Water Garden Tour

WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.

WILLERNIE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO