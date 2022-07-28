ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Garden Guy Dale K goes for a swim on 25th annual Water Garden Tour

fox9.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families

(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis' West Bank businesses beginning to see resurgence

An immigrant community in the heart of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, also known as the West Bank, in Minneapolis is home to dozens of small businesses. More than two years since the start of the pandemic and the death of George Floyd, the boards are beginning to come down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden Valley, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Golden Valley, MN
Lifestyle
fox9.com

Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims

SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
SOMERSET, WI
fox9.com

Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
PLYMOUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Garden#Swimming#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Twin Cities
fox9.com

Apple River stabbing: Man charged with fatally stabbing teen, hurting 4 others

(FOX 9) - The man accused of a stabbing that killed a teenager and injured four others has been charged with murder, according to court documents. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Saturday afternoon incident.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.

WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.
WILLERNIE, MN
fox9.com

3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting investigation underway near I-35W in Minneapolis

A shooting was reported on or near Interstate 35W early Monday morning. Around 2-3 a.m., Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle on an I-35W entrance ramp; there were several bullet holes in the vehicle. Traffic cameras showed police on the freeway apparently collecting evidence. Officials haven't commented on the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy