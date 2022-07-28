Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine to Welcome 60 Students in New Class

uh.edu
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Finally Someone Gets Me’: 15-Year-Old Who Struggled with Autism Makes History as the Youngest Person to Graduate from Sam Houston State University
A teenage Black boy is set to make history at one of the state universities in Houston. This fall, he will be the youngest person to earn a degree from that school. Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Juniel will be the youngest person to ever graduate from. . The young scholar will receive...
Click2Houston.com
School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration
HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Click2Houston.com
Started college but didn’t finish? TSU announces new program aimed at helping students get their degree
HOUSTON – Texas Southern University is launching a new college that will create a pathway for people who started college but did not complete their degree program. The College of Transdisciplinary Studies will assist students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree. TSU said this new college is the first ever college of transdisciplinary studies approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and offers a range of degree programs.
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each
This weekend, the city of Houston held its first annual gun buyback event. The event was held at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston, and city officials deemed the event a success as they collected 845 guns and said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.
virtualbx.com
Ben Taub NeuroPsychiatric Center Level 3 & 4 Buildout – Harris County Hospital District dba Harris Health System
Work includes renovating the shell space on level 3 and partial level 4 of the neuropsychiatric center building at Ben Taub campus in the Texas Medical Center, approximately 19,002 SF. The shell space is to be renovated and converted to administrative and outpatient psych clinical space that is currently located on level 2 and portion of level 4. The relocated and demolished area on level 4 is designed to be a mechanical room dedicated to level 3 build out.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Office Tower Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – 35 South Capital has partnered with Lee & Associates – Houston to acquire an office tower near the Katy Freeway and Midway’s CityCentre mixed-use development. With the acquisition closed, Lee & Associates and 35 South Capital will both move their...
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
thekatynews.com
Thousands Of Homebuyers To Attend NACA’s Achieve The Dream Event In Houston
NACA Counselors Will Provide Individual Counseling To Access Naca’S Best In America Mortgage. NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, will bring its history-making Achieve the Dream event to Houston for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067).
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
Texas style banking.
Our Pasadena team has been taking on the heat for the last month!. As a small electrical fire last month left the building unsafe for work, the team has been serving customers Monday thru Friday 9-4 from an RV in their front parking lot, drive-thru style.
24-year-old Houston man takes to the street to search for kidney donor
HOUSTON — A 24-year-old Houston man in need of a kidney donor has taken his search to the streets. Victor Robles has been on dialysis for a year and a half. He found out he had kidney failure after he ended up in an emergency room when he cut his finger. Now, he says he’s going to do everything he can to find a donor.
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
fox26houston.com
Massive parade held in Santa Fe to support 4-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer
SANTA FE, TX - A 4-year-old little boy in Santa Fe has been diagnosed with terminal brain stem cancer and given just weeks to live. A massive parade of vehicles took to the streets of Santa Fe Saturday evening showing their support for 4-year-old Wylie Cino. Wiley was diagnosed with...
Laredo Taqueria on Washington deals with litigious neighbors and drunks from nearby clubs
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
