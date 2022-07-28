Brian Eno Returns With ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’, His First Vocal Album Since 2005

Click here to read the full article.

Brian Eno has announced his new album ForeverAndEverNoMore , the ambient pioneer and producer extraordinaire’s first LP featuring mostly songs with vocals in nearly 17 years.

Ahead of the album’s Oct. 14 release, Eno has shared the funereal first single “There Were Bells,” a track that he premiered during a performance at the Acropolis in Athens in Aug. 2021 on a day where a heatwave and wildfires besieged the city. “I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization, probably witnessing the end of it,” Eno quipped at the time, which also marked his first live performance in 11 years.

Many of the songs on ForeverAndEverNoMore — Eno’s first album containing mostly sung tracks since 2005’s Another Day on Earth and his first solo LP since 2017’s Reflection — deal with the producer’s concerns about the future from both an environmental and geopolitical standpoint.

“Like everybody else – except, apparently, most of the governments of the world – I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title,” Eno said of the album in a statement.

“These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead, they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

ForeverAndEverNoMore , available to preorder now, features contributions from his brother Roger Eno — with whom he collaborated with on 2020’s Mixing Colours — as well as Leo Abrahams, Jon Hopkins, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, and his niece Cecily Eno and daughter Darla Eno.

In 2019, Eno — who, in addition to his own lauded musical output, also co-produced albums like Talking Heads’ Remain in Light and U2’s The Joshua Tree — was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.

ForeverAndEverNoMore Track List

1. Who Gives a Thought

2. We Let It In

3. Icarus or Blériot

4. Garden of Stars

5. Inclusion

6. There Were Bells

7. Sherry

8. I’m Hardly Me

9. These Small Noises

10. Making Gardens Out of Silence