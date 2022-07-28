ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brian Eno Returns With ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’, His First Vocal Album Since 2005

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EhH4_0gwCmprO00

Click here to read the full article.

Brian Eno has announced his new album ForeverAndEverNoMore , the ambient pioneer and producer extraordinaire’s first LP featuring mostly songs with vocals in nearly 17 years.

Ahead of the album’s Oct. 14 release, Eno has shared the funereal first single “There Were Bells,” a track that he premiered during a performance at the Acropolis in Athens in Aug. 2021 on a day where a heatwave and wildfires besieged the city. “I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization, probably witnessing the end of it,” Eno quipped at the time, which also marked his first live performance in 11 years.

Many of the songs on ForeverAndEverNoMore — Eno’s first album containing mostly sung tracks since 2005’s Another Day on Earth and his first solo LP since 2017’s Reflection — deal with the producer’s concerns about the future from both an environmental and geopolitical standpoint.

“Like everybody else – except, apparently, most of the governments of the world – I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title,” Eno said of the album in a statement.

“These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead, they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

ForeverAndEverNoMore , available to preorder now, features contributions from his brother Roger Eno — with whom he collaborated with on 2020’s Mixing Colours — as well as Leo Abrahams, Jon Hopkins, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, and his niece Cecily Eno and daughter Darla Eno.

In 2019, Eno — who, in addition to his own lauded musical output, also co-produced albums like Talking Heads’ Remain in Light and U2’s The Joshua Tree — was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.

ForeverAndEverNoMore Track List
1. Who Gives a Thought
2. We Let It In
3. Icarus or Blériot
4. Garden of Stars
5. Inclusion
6. There Were Bells
7. Sherry
8. I’m Hardly Me
9. These Small Noises
10. Making Gardens Out of Silence

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

J-Hope Talks ‘Meaningful Moment’ Making Lolla Headlining Debut

Click here to read the full article. It’s the day before J-Hope’s headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, and if he was nervous, it didn’t show. Relaxed in a casual Balenciaga ‘fit, he flashed smiles as he reflected on this historical moment. On Sunday, he became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival while also making his solo live debut. Despite his chill demeanor, though, he has been working tirelessly for this night, and his expectations are high. “It’s actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It’s a very important momentum to just to go forward,”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

From Bucket Hats to British Slang: Our Wildest Twitch Moments at Lollapalooza

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Rolling Stone on Twitch made its music festival debut at Lollapalooza 2022. Streaming live from Grant Park, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper met up with a number of artists, including guests both old and new, for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the summer’s best lineups. Here are some of the best moments from our coverage. Charlie and Remi Wolf discuss fashion and Chicago’s worst sandwiches   Maxo Kream reveals to Jon his secret to “endurance” (Spoiler: it’s Adderall)   Sam Fender teaches Charlie the best Georgie slang words   Girl in Red celebrates being the first third-time guest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce New Album ‘Crazy Times’

Click here to read the full article. Sammy Hagar and the Circle have teamed up with Nashville producer Dave Cobb for their new LP Crazy Times, which is arriving September 30. Check out the title track right here. The Circle, which includes Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, has been Hagar’s primary touring band since 2015. Their debut LP Space Between arrived in 2019. Crazy Times marks their first collaboration with Cobb (Chris Stapleton) and features nine new songs and a cover of the 1978 Elvis Costello classic “Pump It Up.” “Working with Dave Cobb for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Todd Snider Celebrates Playing Live Music Again With New LP ‘Return of the Storyteller’

Click here to read the full article. Todd Snider celebrates playing in front of an audience again and pays tribute to dearly departed friends on his new album Live: Return of the Storyteller, a collection of tracks recorded during the singer’s first post-pandemic shows in 2021. Ahead of the live LP’s Sept. 23 release, Snider has shared the new video for a live rendition of his 2006 fan favorite “Just Like Old Times,” a track that inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song: “This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows whether this last tour was the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jon Hopkins
Person
Brian Eno
Rolling Stone

My Favorite Dance Tracks: Nine Artists on Their All-Time Dance-Floor Burners

Click here to read the full article. Rolling Stone just published its list of the 200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time. But along with giving you our picks, we also reached out to artists from throughout the dance-music world to get their favorite tracks, too, along with commentary for each. From disco queen Gloria Gaynor to Detroit techno legend Derrick May, these people have been moving crowds for decades. This is the music that moved them. Ellen Allien Ellen Allien is a German electronic musician and producer, and the founder of the techno label BPitch Control. Kraftwerk, “Das Model” Biggest input for my...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists

Click here to read the full article. She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse.  Now, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jeff Maysh on Substack, Rebecca Williams reveals her true identity and tells the wild story of her recruitment by the ATF...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Roxy Music
Rolling Stone

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for ‘Theft’ Over Using ‘Milkshake,’ But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell

Click here to read the full article. Hours before Beyoncé’s much-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance dropped at midnight on Friday, R&B singer Kelis was fuming. In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyoncé had been teasing fans with tidbits of information about the dance record. First with the single “Break My Soul,” followed by the tracklist and later, the collaborators, producers, and various samplings from artists including disco queen Donna Summer, Robin S., and Kelis. But according to Kelis, she was never given a heads up that Beyoncé would be using one of her tracks, going so far as to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ Actress, Dead at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played the groundbreaking role of Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s death Sunday on her official website, writing that she died Saturday night from natural causes. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote. “The light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Quavo and Takeoff Take the Field With Gucci Mane on New Track ‘Us Vs. Them’

Click here to read the full article. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.” Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice). “Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.   Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Shakira Prosecutors Call for 8-Year Prison Sentence Over Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial. A date...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Intimate Acoustic Set at Amoeba Music

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever Friday with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. The Grammy Award-winning singer was accompanied by her brother and songwriting partner Finneas on guitar for the intimate appearance. Eilish performed four songs during the lunchtime set: “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” “TV” and “Happier Than Ever.” “This is so cute,” Eilish told the crowd between songs. “You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year. You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Says He’s ‘Deeply Remorseful’ for Chris Rock Oscars Slap: ‘My Behavior Was Unacceptable’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith discussed his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Friday in his first on-camera address of the situation. During the lengthy and in-depth Q&A posted to his YouTube channel, the actor said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. “It’s been a minute… Over the law few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work,” Smith wrote in the intro before responding to the fan-submitted questions. “You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.” The first question Smith addressed...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mystikal Arrested on Rape, False Imprisonment Charges

Click here to read the full article. The rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend and charged with several crimes, including rape and false imprisonment. The sheriff’s office in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, said the 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was arrested Sunday, July 31, and he is currently being held without bond. His charges include first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.  Just before midnight the night prior, on July 30, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Rolling Stone

Trump Hedges by Endorsing Mysterious ‘ERIC’ in Missouri Senate Race

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is endorsing “ERIC” in the Missouri Republican Senate primary.  The only problem is that two of the leading candidates to secure the nomination are named Eric. Eric Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, and Eric Greitens, the state’s disgraced former governor in a dead heat with Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), whom the former president had already said he would not endorse. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two: Dua Lipa Levitates, MGK Brings Out Avril Lavigne, Wet Leg Buzz

Click here to read the full article. The second day of Lollapalooza 2022 featured surprise guest spots and artists paying homage to others during a stacked lineup that included headliners Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, and Bob Moses. While Friday featured an array of international acts, host city Chicago was given props with a dedication to an artist gone too soon, while others acts covered everything from the Beatles (Taipei Houston hit “Eleanor Rigby”), Lily Allen (The Regrettes performed “Smile”), INXS (Bob Moses’ rendition of “Need You Tonight”), and Avril Lavigne, who also made an IRL appearance by night’s end. Machine...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Chris Rock Jokes He Was Slapped by ‘Suge Smith’ Hours After Will’s Apology Video

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s video apology hasn’t stopped Chris Rock from integrating the infamous Oscars slap into his stand-up act as the comedian once again joked about the incident during his Friday night show in Atlanta. Hours after Smith spoke about his “unacceptable” behavior at the Academy Awards and apologized to the comedian for the first time on camera, Rock briefly revisited “the Slap” at the Fox Theatre. “Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said during his routine (via People). “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims....
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy