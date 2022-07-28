ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

When the pandemic hindered large events, this Virginia Beach planner turned to picnics

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

For years, Karen Gould planned large-scale corporate events and parties.

Nowadays, she prefers to plan smaller and more intimate gatherings for her business, Main Stream Events and PR Firm.

A Southern California native, she relocated to Hampton Roads 30 years ago and has called Chic’s Beach in Virginia Beach home ever since. Her career path took her to USAA and after 10 years in human resources, Gould became the executive assistant for the financial service company’s vice president and general manager.

“Eighty-five percent of that job was to plan all their company events,” she said.

Gould was in her glory as she designed, organized and arranged every detail for more than 20 events each year for more than 1,100 employees at USAA. Events included holiday parties, festivals, recognitions, United Way campaigns, corporate communications, fundraising activities and volunteer projects.

“But in 2009, the economy crashed, they consolidated and my position was eliminated,” Gould said.

Already armed with an associate degree in business management from Tidewater Community College — proudly earned while she worked full-time and raised her two daughters, Gould then pursued a bachelor’s degree in technical management with a concentration in hospitality from DeVry University.

“Event planning has always been part of my life — growing up and as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years for both my girls,” she said.

Established in her niche, Gould couldn’t find a job to use her skills, so in 2010 she set out to start her small business. Familiar with the corporate world, Gould threw herself into the arena, helping with holiday parties and nonprofit galas.

“The Salvation Army was one of my biggest clients; I worked with them for six years planning their Hope Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Kroc Center,” she said. “I love that transformation from an empty space to a black-tie gala.”

Over the past two years, Gould planned both of her daughters’ weddings. One was an enchanted forest theme for 135 people in Virginia Beach and the other was a pop-up for 16 guests on the side of a cliff in San Diego.

At the start of 2020, the pandemic brought a screeching halt to events and Gould had to rethink her business. She got certified in virtual events and held several for corporations, family and friends. But, Gould still found herself hankering to use her creativity to plan live events.

“That’s when I started the picnics on the beach,” Gould said. “And it started taking off.”

Clients choose a type of location like beach, park, porch, field, lake or backyard and a theme then Gould designs the perfect customized picnic — handling everything from setup to cleanup. Prices start at $175.

Ron Dinoso thought a romantic beach picnic would be the perfect surprise for his girlfriend, Flavia Neto.

“I want to keep things interesting with my girlfriend and I,” Dinoso said.

The “just because” picnic included pillows, a charcuterie board and dessert. And, with Gould’s help, it was a big surprise.

“It was amazing and I’ll never forget the look on Flavia’s face,” he said.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
California State
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Picnics#Hampton Roads#Business Management#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Main Stream Events#Chic S Beach#Usaa#United Way#Devry University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Signs of life at the KDH Target site

This video by Charlie Burroughs/OBX Photo and Video shows signs of activity at the old Kmart site in Kill Devil Hills that will eventually be the home of a new Target store. There had been some speculation that Target was abandoning the project, but that is incorrect. The Voice reached...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy