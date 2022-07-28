ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Black family sues Pennsylvania theme park Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

By Associated Press
abc27.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc27.com

Comments / 28

Latoya Glenel
4d ago

well we knew that was coming 🙄 can't wait to see the outcome of this people of color teach ya kids now of racism so this won't happen again 🙄

Reply
12
yulyn papendry
4d ago

Just one more thing from my childhood ruined by today's overly sensitive society. So to give you perspective on how I look at this......So imagine you go to a restaurant for dinner and the waiter/waitress is rude to you. Do you blame the waiter/waitress or do you blame the restaurant chain??? Since as long as I can remember......Sesame Street is the epitome of cultural diversity and inclusion. I understand these parents are upset about what happened but I truly feel that the person wearing the costume was responsible and should be held accountable. Sesame Street already said that they investigated the incidents and those employees were fired. So how can you blame them directly? Also they are funded through donations and private funding. They don't have millions of dollars to spend on frivolous lawsuits.

Reply(3)
9
Katie Billingsley
4d ago

this is getting out of control!! I don't think there's anything to this lawsuit whatsoever!! somebody's always suing someone ...everything is not racial and it's time to put a stop to all this nonsense,..did you ever wear one of those costumes? have you ever considered they are just hot and tired,??? stop this racial divide that's going on in this country!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania

There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Langhorne, PA
MyChesCo

Male Gropes Himself in Public at Walmart

WARMINSTER, PA — On July 23, the Warminster Township Police Department received a call about a disorderly person at the Walmart in Warminster, PA. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that the Hispanic male had been groping himself in public and behaving in a sexually explicit manner. Warminster Township Police...
WARMINSTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Outdoor Summer Fun: Go Chase These Waterfalls in Pa.

Léelo en español aquí. Did you know there are hidden waterfalls in Pennsylvania?. If you're looking to escape the hot temperatures and crowds, explore the stunning waterfalls that this state has to offer. From the north to the south, you can choose between about 180 bodies of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Amusement Park#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Seaworld Parks#The Sesame Place#Sesame Street#The U S District Court
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Science Factory opens new family garden

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids in the Midstate now have a new way to learn about the environment thanks to the Mueller Family Outdoor Courtyard, opened by the Lancaster Science Factory. The garden includes outdoor spaces to teach kids about solar power as well as recycling storm water in backyard gardens.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York City Police promotes multiple officers at ceremony

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department. One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain....
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

York Police remember fallen officer with memorial walk

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the darkest moments in the Midstate happened 53 years ago when York Police Officer Henry Schaad was shot and killed during the 1969 race riots. Two weeks before Schaad’s death, a white gang shot and killed 27-year-old Lillie Belle Allen. This year,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?

Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report

US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
bctv.org

Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment

Reading Hospital Surpasses Fundraising Goal for ‘No Shave November’. Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m.
ELVERSON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy