SIGNUP FOR 29 PALMS SOCCER AND VOLLEYBALL OPEN THIS MONDAY

z1077fm.com
Related
z1077fm.com
29 PALMS PLANNING COMMISSION HOSTS PUBLIC HEARING IN CONSIDERING 95-ROOM HOTEL
On Tuesday evening, the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission will host a public hearing to gather input on a proposed 95-room hotel adjacent to Project Phoenix. Up for discussion is the addendum to the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration the project, as well as the Conditional Use Permit, Site Plan and Design Review for the three-story hotel development.
z1077fm.com
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Comments / 0