Plan out your day

www.weny.com
Related
NewsChannel 36
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
NewsChannel 36
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights Fire Damages Home
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire broke out in Elmira Heights, early this morning, at approximately 3:50 A.M. 122 W. 12th Street went up in flames just before 4 A.M. The side and font of the property are mostly damaged. The fire also caused damage to the neighboring house on the left side of the house.
NewsChannel 36
Jasper Sunflower Maze in Full Bloom
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new sunflower maze is taking full bloom in Jasper. This maze's beginning is a love story. A husband wanted to grow his wife a patch of sunflowers and it turned into a whole field of them. Brianna Siegrist’s husband, Ezra, helped turn her dream into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Bedrock Cruise-In returns to Bradford County
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WENY) -- Cars dating back to 1929 were parked outside the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company for the 2022 Bedrock Cruise-In. Dozens came out Sunday morning to see the iconic cars. Hundreds of cars were parked outside the fire department starting Sunday morning. A Chinese auction part...
NewsChannel 36
Summer Fun Market in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Community Arts of Elmira partnered with Elmira Handmade Market to put on a "Summer Fun" event. Hundreds of people visited the market to shop from over 40 local artists. The event included face painting, food trucks, desserts from local bakeries and artwork on sale from vendors....
NewsChannel 36
Elmira City School District Provides School Supplies for 2022-23 School Year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira City School District will be supplying students in grades Pre K through 12 with all school supplies for the 2022-23 academic year. The school district said that families are welcome to supply their students with items, but it is not required. Students will need to bring their own backpacks.
NewsChannel 36
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
NewsChannel 36
Corning to get new police chief
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY)--Corning will have a new police chief. The Corning City Council approved the upcoming appointment at this evening's meeting. First Lieutenant Kenzie Spaulding has served with the Corning Police Department since 1998. She started as a part-time police dispatcher then rose through the ranks as a police officer...
NewsChannel 36
New Deputy Chief and Police Officer at Elmira Police Department
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department has announced a new promotion and also welcomed a new police officer. Kristen Thorne, 41 was relieved of his patrol division assignment as the Captain and commanding officer of the B platoon (day shift) and was promoted to Deputy Chief. EPD says...
Comments / 0