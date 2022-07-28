ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Durango Herald: Who exactly is Heidi Ganahl?

By Durango Herald editorial board
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Q&A with William R. Lucero | Longtime enforcer of the legal profession

William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May. As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Lucero grew up in Pueblo and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Navajo leadership lessons can help Colorado

At month’s end I will complete my final term as President of the Navajo Nation Bar Association. Only a handful of non-Navajos like me have been privileged over the past half-century to lead NNBA, which serves the largest Native American tribal justice system in the country. Lessons in how leadership is practiced at Navajo could benefit Colorado at a time when our own political dialogue, and our country’s, seems more fractured than ever.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Durango, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem

The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains!. For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Mental health treatment lacking for Coloradans

A benefit of writing a regular column is that, after a few years, reports, essays and statistical analyses find their way into both your "snail mail" and email boxes. Many you’ve solicited or subscribed to, but others simply appear there — origins unknown. A quick skim usually lets me grasp whether a missive merely expands on or clarifies issues I already know a little something about. Periodically, pieces are forwarded with the suggestion I take a look into a matter of which I was previously unaware. Such prompts provide a trigger for inquiries leading to an opinion piece.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Searching for reasons behind Colorado's spike in car thefts

When Denver police arrested Illya Culpepper on April 22 last year in front of the Belcaro Motel on Colorado Boulevard, after growing suspicious of the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving, it was a bit of fortuitous timing. Only nine minutes had passed since the car's owner had reported it stolen.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
coloradopolitics.com

Report outlines pandemic impacts on Colorado students heading to college

The rate at which Colorado students are going to college right out of high school has dipped, and those who do go are less prepared. And participation in programs offering college experience in high school has remained stagnant. Those takeaways detailed in the state’s recent annual look at the state’s...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy