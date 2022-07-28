Durango Herald: Who exactly is Heidi Ganahl?

www.coloradopolitics.com
Q&A with William R. Lucero | Longtime enforcer of the legal profession
William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May. As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Lucero grew up in Pueblo and...
Democrat Jena Griswold tops $3.2 million for reelection as Colorado secretary of state
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $334,000 in the most recent fundraising period, bringing the total for the Democrat's reelection bid to about $3,240,000, her campaign told Colorado Politics on Monday. Due by midnight, the latest campaign finance report covers June 23-July 27, including...
Navajo leadership lessons can help Colorado
At month’s end I will complete my final term as President of the Navajo Nation Bar Association. Only a handful of non-Navajos like me have been privileged over the past half-century to lead NNBA, which serves the largest Native American tribal justice system in the country. Lessons in how leadership is practiced at Navajo could benefit Colorado at a time when our own political dialogue, and our country’s, seems more fractured than ever.
State Rep. Edie Hooton won't seek reelection; Boulder mayor, pro tem jump into race
In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House. Hooton serves as the vice chair of the House Energy & Environment Committee...
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem
The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains!. For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air...
HUDSON | Mental health treatment lacking for Coloradans
A benefit of writing a regular column is that, after a few years, reports, essays and statistical analyses find their way into both your "snail mail" and email boxes. Many you’ve solicited or subscribed to, but others simply appear there — origins unknown. A quick skim usually lets me grasp whether a missive merely expands on or clarifies issues I already know a little something about. Periodically, pieces are forwarded with the suggestion I take a look into a matter of which I was previously unaware. Such prompts provide a trigger for inquiries leading to an opinion piece.
Searching for reasons behind Colorado's spike in car thefts
When Denver police arrested Illya Culpepper on April 22 last year in front of the Belcaro Motel on Colorado Boulevard, after growing suspicious of the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving, it was a bit of fortuitous timing. Only nine minutes had passed since the car's owner had reported it stolen.
Report outlines pandemic impacts on Colorado students heading to college
The rate at which Colorado students are going to college right out of high school has dipped, and those who do go are less prepared. And participation in programs offering college experience in high school has remained stagnant. Those takeaways detailed in the state’s recent annual look at the state’s...
Colorado sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at national cemetery
Eighty years after a World War II sailor from Colorado died at Pearl Harbor, his remains are finally being laid to rest. The life of Water Tender First Class Milo Phillips, who was killed in the infamous attack on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Thursday.
