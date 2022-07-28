Deadline for West Virginia School Clothes Benefit application extended to August 12

woay.com
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
woay.com
Finalists chosen for WV School Service Personnel of the Year
Charleston, WV (AP): Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced on September 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. The finalists are:. Michelle Clarke, Harrisville Elementary School.
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
woay.com
DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
woay.com
Bottled Water Drive for Kentucky residents being held in Mabscott
Mabscott, WV (WOAY)- West Virginians are taking the initiative to help our neighbors in Kentucky that have suffered from the extreme flooding in Central Appalachia. Several Kentucky citizens have reported that what they need most at this time is water. To help those in need, Mabscott residents are having a Bottled Water drive this week.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
woay.com
Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party
Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Responsibility: West Virginia lawmakers can’t dodge problem forever
West Virginia lawmakers have a long history of ignoring uncomfortable issues — sometimes for generations — when it seems as though there is little political pressure to act; and acting would require work. Among the latest examples is the question of racial disparity in discipline in our public schools. This one has been put on the backburner for years.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
We could fix rural dental problems if we weren’t busy joking about them | Across the Divide
A common joke frustratingly familiar to any transplanted West Virginian is that poor, rural people are missing teeth. There’s even a label applied to people in Appalachia: They’re said to have “Mountain Dew mouth.”. The stereotype contains seeds of truth: Pew Trusts and many other organizations report...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
woay.com
Another round of storms strikes Eastern Kentucky amid extreme flooding; President declares a federal disaster
Frankfort, KY (AP)- Eastern Kentucky is still experiencing severe storms while attempting to recover from extreme flooding that has afflicted the area. President Joe Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster to direct relief and recovery efforts to those affected. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports that the death toll has...
Income tax cut bill dies in West Virginia State Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just one day after passing in the West Virginia House of Delegates, a tax cut bill proposed by Gov. Jim Justice has stalled in the state Senate. Senate President Craig Blair has decided not to hold a vote on the tax cut bill. He told WBOY’s sister station 13 News in […]
