Should We Be Making Lilac Dogs and Glowing Bunnies?

www.psychologytoday.com
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Subtleties of Power-Brokering Among Wild Animals
Dr. Lee Alan Dugatkin wrote “Power in the Wild: The Subtle and Not-So-Subtle Ways Animals Strive for Control over Others.”. The book explores the ubiquity, subtlety, and diversity of power struggles in wild animals. Although power is often depicted as the large vanquishing the small, the author says it...
Country diary: The joy of wildlife walks is ‘many eyes see more’
Longstone Edge, Derbyshire: The quarries here have much to offer – ravens, wheatears and woolly thistles – and not much gets past the Buxton Field Club
psychologytoday.com
Crankiness From Exercise Withdrawal
Many people who exercise view it as an emotional necessity. Research has shown that a person’s mood may be altered when their exercise routine is interrupted by situations like extreme weather. The mental benefits of exercise may be related to its ability to distract us from anxieties or provide...
psychologytoday.com
Finding Joy in Everyday Moments
Transcendent experiences elicit positive emotions, such as joy, peace, and wonder, as well as enhancing mental and emotional well-being. Transcendence can help us be more effective in our work and easier to get along with our co-workers. Transcendence is supported through mindful moments, quiet spaces, mono-tasking, and exposure to art...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone With COVID
It's scary living alone in a pandemic. Many of us without kids of our own will eventually test positive for COVID and need to quarantine. Calamities can be managed when we ask for help. After 124 weeks of hypervigilance, I test positive for COVID. I live alone, no family nearby....
Comments / 0