Jacob’s Well ceases flowing for the fourth time in recorded history

cw39.com
Related
cw39.com
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot....
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
cw39.com
These Texas schools ranked in way-too-early preseason top 25 for 2022 college football season
DALLAS (KDAF) — The college football season is within arms’ reach now as August has officially arrived and the way-too-early top 25 is showing some of the Lone Star State’s finest. The state of Texas will more than likely be represented throughout the top 25 rankings before,...
Comments / 0