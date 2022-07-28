ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Peacock Stays Flat With 13 Million Paid Subscribers, NBCU Sees 'Choppy' Ad Market

By Mollie Cahillane
AdWeek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Nexstar Extends CEO Perry Sook’s Contract Through March 2026

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nexstar Media Group’s Board of Directors have extended the employment agreement of chief executive officer, Perry A. Sook, through March 31, 2026.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcu Sees#Lost Remote
AdWeek

Decentralize Your Agency With Pop-Up Offices

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. As leaders in the advertising and marketing space, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine work. While this is true of all workplace leaders, there is an urgency and salience for those of us who are influencers of cultural trends.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy