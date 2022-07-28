Peacock Stays Flat With 13 Million Paid Subscribers, NBCU Sees 'Choppy' Ad Market

www.adweek.com
Nexstar Extends CEO Perry Sook’s Contract Through March 2026
Nexstar Media Group's Board of Directors have extended the employment agreement of chief executive officer, Perry A. Sook, through March 31, 2026.
Streamers Have Fallen for Digital Product Placement, but Buyers Aren’t Yet Sold
Traditional TV product placement takes months or even years to plan and execute. But with advancements in digital effects, almost anything is on the table—and Amazon is taking that sentiment literally.
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers - The Verge
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. (https://bit.ly/3oJ3EQN)
HBO Max Launches Game of Thrones in 4K Ultra HD and More Enhanced Formats
Get ready to watch the Red Wedding in even greater detail. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones have been made available worldwide on select devices in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on HBO Max. Fans will be able to become fully immersed in all...
The BrandTech Group in Talks to Acquire Jellyfish
Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.
Decentralize Your Agency With Pop-Up Offices
As leaders in the advertising and marketing space, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine work. While this is true of all workplace leaders, there is an urgency and salience for those of us who are influencers of cultural trends.
