ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lost WV cat makes 40-mile journey to new owner’s home

By Harley Benda
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halie Kutscher and her family moved to Morgantown from Bridgeport on May 21.

INTERNET: T-Mobile settles for $350M to customers in data breach

As the moving trucks were being loaded, the family’s cat, Oliver, who originally came from the Humane Society of Harrison County, accidentally got outside and started playing with the family’s dog in the front yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnBZA_0gwCcIxV00
Oliver and the family dog (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

“Last time I saw Oliver, Sasha had chased him up into a tree. We were just kind of finalizing the U-Haul, getting it filled up, and then we closed it,” Kutscher said. “That was the last time I saw Oliver.”

CRIME NEAR YOU: Fatal shooting in McDowell County leaves one minor dead

That would be the last time the family saw Oliver for several weeks. However, the family didn’t lose hope of finding him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqWua_0gwCcIxV00
Oliver (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

“We still had ownership of the house. We listed it vacant, so until it was under contract, we would continually go back and check up every week. My husband kept food out for the first week, would constantly go out and call for him. He was always pretty good about responding to being called,” Kutscher said.

After the house was sold in July, the family let the new owners know of the situation in case Oliver had shown up, and they agreed to help them.

“We were still kind of hopeful that maybe he would turn up,” Kutscher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9Izp_0gwCcIxV00
Oliver (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

Well, Oliver did turn up on Sunday, but not in Bridgeport.

“My husband looks over the railing. In our neighbor’s yard, there’s little steps that kind of go up, and there’s an orange cat sitting on it. He said, ‘oh my god, that looks like Oliver,'” Kutscher said. “I run in the house, run to the basement, run out the back door, down into the grass. He sees me coming, and he starts running to me. We’re running to each other like a slow-motion-movie scene, and he lets me scoop him right up.”

HEARTWARMING: Couple brings new baby home after mom has heart attack, gets married in hospital

That means Oliver made the trek from Bridgeport to Morgantown; a span of nearly 40 miles.

“It was him. He was wearing the same flea collar I put on him, and I remember cutting it at an angle, and that same angle cut was on that flea collar,” Kutscher recalled.

Kutscher plans to take the cat to the vet on Thursday to get checked out and verify the microchip to confirm that it is Oliver. In the meantime, this happy family is now back together.

Kutscher highlighted the entire situation in a post on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EX0T_0gwCcIxV00
Halie Kutscher’s Facebook post. (Screenshot)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Lifestyle
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Lost Wv#The U Haul
Metro News

Applications being accepted for Bridgeport deer hunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officials are now processing applications for the 2022 Urban Deer Hunt in Bridgeport. Hunters that have participated in the last five years can pick up an application at the police department and will not be required to attend Urban Deer Hunt meetings. Potential hunters are required...
WBOY 12 News

Pets celebrate at ice cream social

Editor’s Note: WBOY 12 News has updated this story to correct the date and time of the Dog Paint Party event. CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pet Supplies Plus held an ice cream social between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at its Clarksburg location. The ice cream party was an addition to the introduction […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Bridge closure causes lengthy detour for residents and campers

LANEVILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Since one of its bridges closed a small town in Randolph county has been cut off from a major roadway. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Located in the Dolly Sods Wilderness, a bridge crosses over Red Creek into the town of Laneville. It’s popular with tourists for hiking and camping, hosting more than 70 cabins, but now it’s a lot harder to get there.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy