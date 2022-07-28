Pflugerville officials approve CDBG annual action plan for 2022 program year

communityimpact.com
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
Travis County ESD 2 accepting school supply donations through Aug. 8
Donated supplied will be distributed at an event Aug. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In partnership with nonprofit Backpack Friends and software company UniteUs, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 is collecting backpacks and school supplies for Pflugerville students in need. TCESD 2 will accept donations through Aug. 8. Those...
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Bee Cave takes first steps toward building new police station
The Bee Cave Police Department resides in a building that officials say staff have outgrown. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave took the first steps toward building its new police station at the July 26 meeting. Action by City Council authorized staff to request applications for architectural firms for the...
kwhi.com
LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD
A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
Affordable housing for teachers removed from AISD bond proposal, but not off the table
One of the proposals originally included affordable housing for teachers, but that aspect was removed. The district said the idea may not be completely off the table.
Texas Board of Education could overhaul social studies curriculum
Texas students could see drastic changes in social studies curriculum for the next 10 years, hinging upon a once-a-decade rewrite from the Texas State Board of Education.
Hutto implements Stage 3 watering restrictions
The city of Hutto implemented Stage 3 watering restrictions July 29 to stay in compliance with water provider contracts. (Courtesy Fotolia) The city of Hutto implemented Stage 3 watering restrictions July 29 to stay in compliance with water provider contracts. According to a release shared July 29, the city of...
Officials OK design contract for Pflugerville wastewater interceptor project
The bulk of the new wastewater line will be along or near Kelly Lane. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Design work is set to begin on a project constructing approximately 15,300 linear feet of new wastewater lines in Pflugerville. At a July 26 meeting, the Pflugerville City Council approved an $860,343...
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Austin City Hall notebook: Housing bond proposal advances; new downtown shelter operator approved
Austin City Council held a regular meeting July 28. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a specially-called meeting to consider several measures tied to reproductive health care, Austin City Council gathered for its first regular voting session in over a month July 28. The meeting's extensive agenda featured a slate of...
Kyle City Council to vote on noise ordinance for Costco construction
The Kyle City Council is set to vote on a noise ordinance exception for construction on the new Costco on Aug. 2. (Colleen Ferguson/Community Impact Newspaper) Kyle City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance request for construction of the new Costco set to open at 19086 I-35, Kyle, at a meeting Aug. 2. The addition of Costco in the Dry River District was announced in July 2021, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper.
Confederate Ave. changed to Maggie Mayes St. in Austin
Austin City Council renamed Confederate Avenue as Maggie Mayes Street at the July 28 meeting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Confederate Avenue, sometimes seen as Confederate Street, has been changed to Maggie Mayes Street by City Council in efforts to remove references to the Confederacy throughout the city. The motion was...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Pflugerville's Downtown East project advances to developer solicitation stage
Plans for Downtown East are still conceptual and represent possibilities for the development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's Downtown East project—a 29-acre mixed-use development at the northwest corner of FM 685 and East Pecan Street—is set to move forward to its next phase following action from Pflugerville City Council.
Austin job market continues to grow with the city
The increase in jobs available in Austin has helped the city recover some of the labor force lost during the pandemic. (Courtesy Northwest Assistance Ministries) As the Austin metro continues to grow, Austin’s job market continues to evolve as more people become Austinites and the city recuperates jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin is the eighth-best performing among the top 50 metros with a job growth of 6.4%, or 75,000 jobs, in the past year, according to a report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
News Channel 25
Central Texas district explains why some students won’t receive free-and-reduced lunches
Central Texas school districts are taking another step toward pre pandemic life and it may hit some families harder than others. For the better part of 2-years, parents didn’t have to worry about whether or not their child was going to get lunch at school. Funding provided by Congress...
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
Austin Community College fashion incubator funding extended three years
Austin Community College's fashion incubator program operates at the Highland campus. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Funding for Austin Community College's fashion incubator program has been renewed for another three-year term after City Council voted unanimously at a July 28 meeting to extend an interlocal agreement with the school. The agreement—building...
Interim city clerk certifies marijuana decriminalization petition in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A signature drive to secure ballot access for an initiative to decriminalize marijuana possession is now one step closer to being on the ballot in San Marcos in November.
