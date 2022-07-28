Pflugerville officials approve CDBG annual action plan for 2022 program year

The increase in jobs available in Austin has helped the city recover some of the labor force lost during the pandemic. (Courtesy Northwest Assistance Ministries) As the Austin metro continues to grow, Austin’s job market continues to evolve as more people become Austinites and the city recuperates jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin is the eighth-best performing among the top 50 metros with a job growth of 6.4%, or 75,000 jobs, in the past year, according to a report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO