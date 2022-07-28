Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?

kissfm969.com
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
I’m All About the Easy Trails at Palo Duro Canyon
I am an avid walker. You will find me getting my steps in around Amarillo all over the streets of Amarillo. That happens from April through October. I can't say I am all that great at hiking. I dread when some of the streets in Amarillo have a bit of...
Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen
Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?
OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
Orbeez Challenge Wreaking Havoc in Amarillo Neighborhood
When it comes to social media, do you think it is creating the next generation of criminals or just helping make stupid decisions?. I try to keep up with the latest trends, it gives me something to talk and write about, however, this trend is something I completely missed. I...
Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?
When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant
We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.
There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
Win Tickets! Family Support Service’s Harley Party is a Fun Ride!
Each year Family Support Services hosts its annual Harley Party. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 30th from 5-9 pm at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. This event brings out over 3,000 people who have a chance to win a 2022 Harley or a $15,000...
