Dayville Superintendent looking forward to working with the community

elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Health Department and EOC projects receive federal funding
GRANT COUNTY – A total of 111 critical need projects in Oregon were included in the FY23 Senate Appropriations federal funding bills. Of those, we mentioned that the City of Prairie City will be receiving $602,000 for improvements on the town’s water system. Prairie City Mayor and County...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Resources battling Beech Creek Fire along US Hwy 395B
LONG CREEK – A wildfire along US Highway 395B has prompted closure of both lanes between the cities of Mt. Vernon and Long Creek. The blaze is reported to have started near milepost 104.5. Follow this post for the latest updates. UPDATE FROM GRANT COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ERIC...
Comments / 0