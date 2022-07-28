ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayville, OR

Dayville Superintendent looking forward to working with the community

By Logan Bagett
elkhornmediagroup.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Health Department and EOC projects receive federal funding

GRANT COUNTY – A total of 111 critical need projects in Oregon were included in the FY23 Senate Appropriations federal funding bills. Of those, we mentioned that the City of Prairie City will be receiving $602,000 for improvements on the town’s water system. Prairie City Mayor and County...
PRAIRIE CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Resources battling Beech Creek Fire along US Hwy 395B

LONG CREEK – A wildfire along US Highway 395B has prompted closure of both lanes between the cities of Mt. Vernon and Long Creek. The blaze is reported to have started near milepost 104.5. Follow this post for the latest updates. UPDATE FROM GRANT COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ERIC...
MOUNT VERNON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy