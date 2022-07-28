Burns Oregon receives Community Development Block Grant

elkhornmediagroup.com
elkhornmediagroup.com
Health Department and EOC projects receive federal funding
GRANT COUNTY – A total of 111 critical need projects in Oregon were included in the FY23 Senate Appropriations federal funding bills. Of those, we mentioned that the City of Prairie City will be receiving $602,000 for improvements on the town’s water system. Prairie City Mayor and County...
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire reported Northwest of Juntura
JUNTURA- (Information From Bureau of Land Management) Crews are in the initial attack phase of the Beulah Fire, 13 miles NW of Juntura, OR on the west side of Beulah Reservoir. The fire is an estimated 35 acres and spreading in grass and brush on BLM lands. Privately owned lands are threatened. Multiple resources from the Vale District BLM and Juntura RFPA are on scene and/or responding. Air support is also being provided by 4 SEATS, Air Attack, and a helicopter from the Burns Interagency Fire Zone. This fire is lightning caused.
