ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

By Melissa Bartlett
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kissfm969.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival

If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
PAMPA, TX
96.9 KISS FM

APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting

According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo

I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?

What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?

I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
96.9 KISS FM

Oh Lord, Fritch Man Arrested for Taboo Relationship

This story is one of love. Love that is unconditional. Love that has gone entirely too far. A man in Fritch was arrested last night on charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct w/ Ancestor/Descendant. Not one count...but TWO counts. Now, as sad as it sounds, we hear about this happening far...
FRITCH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?

OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant

We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen

Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.

There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
JOBS
96.9 KISS FM

Dinner in the Dark: Adventurous, Romantic, or Weird?

When it comes to doing quirky things, it takes a while for Amarillo to catch up with the rest of the world. One of my favorite rom-coms is a movie called When in Rome, it's a movie where Beth (played by Kristen Bell), travels to Rome to be in her sister's wedding. While there she takes coins from a magical love fountain, and by doing this she finds herself in a circle of strange men who have magically all fallen in love with her. But when reporter Nick, (Josh Duhamel) who she met at the wedding wants to date Beth, she doesn't know if it's real or the coins.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy