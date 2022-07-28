The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

kissfm969.com
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
Oh Lord, Fritch Man Arrested for Taboo Relationship
This story is one of love. Love that is unconditional. Love that has gone entirely too far. A man in Fritch was arrested last night on charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct w/ Ancestor/Descendant. Not one count...but TWO counts. Now, as sad as it sounds, we hear about this happening far...
I’m All About the Easy Trails at Palo Duro Canyon
I am an avid walker. You will find me getting my steps in around Amarillo all over the streets of Amarillo. That happens from April through October. I can't say I am all that great at hiking. I dread when some of the streets in Amarillo have a bit of...
Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?
OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
COVID Attacking Amarillo Again. What Does It Mean For You?
Oh boy, here we go again. No, I’m not talking about more crime or anything like that. Your catalytic converter is as “safe” now as it was the other day. I’m talking about COVID. I know, it never went away and we know it’s going to...
Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant
We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
This Whimsical Home in Amarillo has 60 Trees, 7 Bedrooms, Salt Water Pool…And More!
Hello, dear reader! Please fasten your seatbelts because we're going on one heck of a rocket ride tour of one of my favorite homes that's hit the market so far. I opened up Zillow to see if there was any new homes listed in Amarillo that would catch my eye....and let me tell you, I found it.
Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen
Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
Penny Lane In Amarillo? This Beatles Subdivision Is Amazing.
So first things first, I have to give credit to Reddit user clawsinyoureyes for this one, because I'm not sure I ever would've known about it otherwise. This, however, has to be one of the coolest things I've seen just about anywhere. In between Soncy and Helium Rd, there's a...
Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.
There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
Dinner in the Dark: Adventurous, Romantic, or Weird?
When it comes to doing quirky things, it takes a while for Amarillo to catch up with the rest of the world. One of my favorite rom-coms is a movie called When in Rome, it's a movie where Beth (played by Kristen Bell), travels to Rome to be in her sister's wedding. While there she takes coins from a magical love fountain, and by doing this she finds herself in a circle of strange men who have magically all fallen in love with her. But when reporter Nick, (Josh Duhamel) who she met at the wedding wants to date Beth, she doesn't know if it's real or the coins.
