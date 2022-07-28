Oneida County ADRC, UW-Extension offering ‘Stepping On’ program to reduce falls in older adults

tomahawkleader.com
Somo Ave./Hwy. 86 project slated for summer 2029; timeline may change
TOMAHAWK – A nearly one-mile stretch of road in the City of Tomahawk is slated to be repaved, but the project may not begin for several years. On the current timeline, work on Somo Ave./State Hwy. 86 from Tomahawk Ave. to Charlotte St. wouldn’t begin until summer 2029. However, if the city begins the planning process soon, the project could potentially be moved forward on the calendar.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 31, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 31:. On 07-26-2022 a deputy was assigned to investigate a damage to property complaint. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 39, intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
