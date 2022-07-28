Lee Zeldin attacker’s quick release prompts ‘bizarre’ ‘conspiracy theory’ from New York Times, critics say

www.foxnews.com
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional Love
The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez says fan, not Republicans, made 'misogynistic' comment prompting obscene gesture
Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. says it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who made "an offensive and misogynistic comment" during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night that prompted her to flip the bird towards their dugout, but rather a fan in the stands. Sanchez told NBC News’ Frank Thorp that the...
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans
Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Video appears to show migrants led from bus to DC church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol
EXCLUSIVE: Footage from video shot Friday appears to show several migrants entering St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., as busloads of individuals who entered America illegally continue to arrive in the nation's capital. Taken just feet away from an entrance to the church Friday, the video, obtained first by...
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Biden does not know what Americans are living through, or he does but tries to say 'it ain't bad': Karl Rove
Fox News contributor Karl Rove delved into President Biden's state of mind in the wake of the United States entering a recession Saturday on "One Nation." KARL ROVE: Either [Biden] doesn't know what we're living through, or he knows what we're living through and he's trying to tell us that it ain't bad. And neither one of those is good for his standing with the American people. There's a reason why this president has the worst approval numbers of any modern president at this time in his term — in his first term.
NY Mag highlights Kamala Harris' 'slip in political traction,' says she 'reached an unparalleled low point'
In an article headlined "The Kamala Harris Conundrum," New York Magazine highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' "slip in political traction" and said the vice president has reached an "unparalleled low point." The article, written by Gabriel Debenedetti, said that Harris was "partly a victim of the enormous expectations" the Biden...
Greg Gutfeld: The media are dying to say something positive about Biden
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s treatment of Biden and the Democrats’ new social spending bill on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I love how the media are just dying to say something positive about Joe. "Oh, my goodness. He had a good week. He passed something other than gas." Seriously, I almost expect him to say, like, "Oh, look, he made a boom, boom and he flushed."
George Soros wants to 'eliminate law enforcement,' policies would be a 'welcome sight' for criminals: Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed far-left billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to "eliminate law enforcement" after he suggested some murder rates are increasing in GOP-led states despite tougher crime policies. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss why he believes the stance is a "welcome sight" for violent criminals.
New York Times' Paul Krugman mocked for claiming the economy is experiencing a 'Biden Boom'
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman doubled down on his claims that the economy is experiencing a "Biden boom" despite a record 40-year-high inflation and the United States entering a recession. "Since I get lots of mockery for having talked about a "Biden boom", I thought I'd share a chart,"...
Charles Payne's security camera catches man lurking outside his home: 'This is the ultimate violation'
Slamming the crime crisis in New York, FOX Business host Charles Payne detailed his experience catching someone trying to break into his home. Payne reacted to Ring home security footage showing a man lurking outside his home in the New York City area. "This person had already gone through one...
PolitiFact slammed for 'fact-check' on Ocasio-Cortez arrest where she seemed to pretend to wear handcuffs
PolitiFact was criticized on Monday for a recent fact-check video that said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., "did not fake" the arrest outside the Supreme Court where it seemed she pretended to be handcuffed. Ocasio-Cortez was seen being led away from a demonstration near the Supreme Court in multiple videos posted...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin says Dems should learn from Jon Stewart after knocking those who've 'sucked up' to him
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is urging Democrats to be more like comedian Jon Stewart after dismissing anyone who she deemed has "sucked up" to the former "Daily Show" host. Rubin penned a piece praising Stewart's activism in recent days as the Senate mulls over passing a bill that provides...
Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
Left-wing media wants to abolish Electoral College because it hurts Democrats, Save Our States founder says
The New York Times last month published a column that called for the Electoral College to be abolished as liberal news organizations continue to plea for an end of the system used to determine the president, but a staunch defender of the Electoral College believes critics are simply acting on behalf of the Democratic Party.
Iranian activist says man with loaded AK-47 arrested near Brooklyn home was sent by Iran to 'get rid' of her
Iranian journalist and outspoken women's rights activist Masih Alinejad told Fox News on Monday that she believes the man arrested near her Brooklyn home with a loaded AK-47-style rifle home was sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran to "get rid" of her. Police found a loaded AK-47, 66 rounds...
