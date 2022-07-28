Ana de Armas Looks Just Like Marilyn Monroe in the New Blonde Trailer

www.glamour.com
Related
Inside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Relationship That Took an Unexpected Turn
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio may have had a short-lived union, but their relationship remains one of the most highly publicized in Hollywood. With the anticipated arrival of Netflix’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, one of the key moments revisited in the movie is her relationship with DiMaggio, with whom she shared a tumultuous, brief marriage and, later, a friendship.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere The two met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who...
Jennifer Lawrence Looks Like a Rom-Com Heroine in a Yellow Two-Piece Set
Is Jennifer Lawrence the queen of breezy summertime dressing? Is Earth round?. The actor was photographed out in New York City on Wednesday, July 27, wearing a yellow two-piece set (or is it a dress?) with crochet detail on the straps, at the waist, and at the hem—the perfect ventilation for a steamy New York summer day.
A Look at Marilyn Monroe & Joe DiMaggio’s Courthouse Wedding & Unusual Honeymoon
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe will forever be revered as an icon of American cinema. However, she’s also revered as a timeless icon of the emerging fashions of the 1950s and ’60s — after all, who could forget her white dress moment in “The Seven Year Itch”? During her nine-month-long marriage to baseball player Joe DiMaggio from January to September 1954, Monroe became known for her chic ensembles with classic pieces, ranging from day dresses to sharp coats. In almost all occasions, she was seen in pumps with high heels — even wearing the style when off-duty....
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey ‘Saved Me’ in Touching Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco just wished her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey a happy 40th birthday with the sweetest Instagram tribute. Just a few months after going public with her relationship with the Ozark actor in May, The Flight Attendant star gushed about Pelphrey in a touching Instagram post. “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways…Happy birthday, baby,” Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of Pelphrey on July 27. “To know you is to truly adore you…The world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Selena Gomez Wore a Sheer Versace Gown and a Wedding Dress to Celebrate 30
Seems like just yesterday we were watching Selena Gomez star as the sassiest witch on Wavery Place—and now she's turning 30. They really do grow up so fast…. The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated the big 3-0 with a lavish party and a black tie dress code (very adult, very thirties). Gomez posted a photo of the event to Instagram on Monday, July 25, in which she descends a floating staircase in a pale pink Versace gown made of a sheer chiffon. The dress is ruched at the bodice and drapes elegantly over her collarbones, and the train includes delicate, cascading beading, adding a twinkle to the photo opp.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Dating Again: ‘He’s Living His Best Life'
Despite ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, it seems Brad Pitt is “living his best life” in Los Angeles. When he's not producing and starring in movies like Bullet Train or running his winery in France, a source tells People that Pitt is getting back into the dating game. "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the source said. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."
Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok
Brigitte Bardot might just be our ultimate nostalgic hair icon for 2022—since her bombshell look is a reference point for countless trending styles, be it her sweeping bangs, golden blonde tones, or teased-up styling. So it's not surprising that Bardot look-alike Shay Sullivan has gone viral on TikTok with...
Selena Gomez Just Debuted Curly Bangs and They Look Amazing
Selena Gomez is starting her 30th year with a bang—curly bangs, that is. On July 27, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted her new look in a TikTok video with best friend Francia Raisa, during which the duo riffed on the “He's a 10, but…” TikTok meme. This marks the first time she’s publicly worn her hair curly since debuting blunt bangs in May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian Reminded Everyone Her Kids Don’t Have Instagram Accounts
Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter recently to clarify that her son Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, does not have an Instagram account. There are fake accounts purporting to be him (people make profiles for celebs’ kids all the time…it’s very weird, tbh), but lest you get confused, they are, at best, fan accounts. They’re not actually Mason, who is all of 12.
Lily James Ditched Her Brunette Waves for a Bombshell Blonde Blowout
Morphing into Pamela Anderson wasn’t transformation enough for Lily James, who hasn’t finished switching up her look just yet. After filming Pam & Tommy—the series for which she trained intensely for months and wore prosthetics to play Baywatch star Anderson—the actor quickly segued back to her original mocha brunette shade. After that, she went even darker, sporting a micro-fringe in raven-hued hair for a Versace campaign that dropped in early July.
Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Literal Beach Waves in a No-Makeup Selfie
No-makeup selfies are pretty much the only kind of internet selfie we can get behind. Especially when they come from hair icon and still-picture fan Jennifer Aniston. The 53-year-old posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Tuesday, July 26. In the photo Aniston's hair appears to be curled to perfection by nothing but the sea breeze and salt water, the exact effect we landlocked folk seek with sea salt sprays. The actor protected her skin from the sun with a woven hat with a drawstring and a pair of sunglasses with transparent frames.
ohmymag.co.uk
Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British
The Great Pottery Throw Down counts Brad Pittas one of its fans. The British show is an amateur pottery competition. During a recent interview with Joe to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, Pitt and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their favourite show is when they just 'want to watch stuff explode.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
Gabrielle Union Faked a Pixie Cut With the Cutest Curled Updo
With every new hairstyle, Gabrielle Union surprises us while simultaneously taking our breath away—and her summer looks have been no exception. In late June the ’90s icon turned heads at Milan Fashion Week with her radiant skin and long hairstyles. One day she had chunky knee-length cornrows, styled by hairstylist Issac Poleon, and the next, Poleon replaced those braids with a low, slicked-back twisted ponytail with a pouf at the end. Now, a little over a month later, Union is looking unbelievably stunning with a curly updo that looks like a pixie cut.
Kate Moss Explained Why She Testified in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial
Back in May, supermodel Kate Moss testified via Zoom in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial. The headline-making trial came to a close on June 1, with the jury deciding that Heard had defamed Depp in the Washington Post op-ed titled “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” In Heard’s countersuit, the same jury also found that Depp’s former attorney had defamed her when he claimed that the actress had made up the allegations of assault. Depp and Heard are now both in the process of appealing the verdicts.
Can Jennifer Lawrence Inspire a Parasol Comeback?
I’m as pro-SPF as the next millennial, but there’s no denying the ultimate form of sun protection is, at the end of the day, a physical barrier. Jennifer Lawrence knows what I’m talking about. The actor stepped out in New York City on Sunday, July 31, armed...
Beyoncé Just Dropped More Renaissance News
Shortly after Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance (her first full album since Lemonade in 2016), leaked days before its official release, the queen herself posted a message to her website confirming some important news to her legions of stans. The new album that just hit the internet was titled Renaissance: Act I, indicating that there may be additional “acts” to come. Sure enough, Beyoncé's note confirms that this album will be a three-parter.
Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children
Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
50 Years Ago: ‘Deliverance’ Puts Masculinity Through a Trial by Terror
In 1989, actor Ned Beatty penned a brief, pithy opinion piece for The New York Times titled “Suppose Men Feared Rape.” In it, Beatty referenced the decades of catcalls he’d received since filming his infamous rape scene in 1972’s Deliverance, explaining that all those (invariably male) yahoos shouting, “Squeal like a pig!” are telling on themselves. Said Beatty (who proclaimed a penchant for brutal honesty in such situations): “Somewhere between their shouts and my threats lies a kernel of truth about how men feel about rape. My guess is we want to be distanced from it. Our last choice would be to identify with the victim.”
What Sofia Carson Is Buying Now: Lip Gloss, Good Books, and Her Favorite Fragrance
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like many, Sofia Carson enjoys shopping. Unlike many, the actor and singer prefers if it’s not for herself. “I honestly like shopping for the people that I love in my life, like my sister or my mom,” she says. “Those are my favorite people to shop for.”
Glamour
New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 1