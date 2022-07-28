ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Duncan issues statement on recession

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCEOO_0gwCYFNU00

As talks of a recession to America's economy are on the forefront nationwide, a U.S. Congressman from the Upstate is weighing in. 3rd District Congressional Delegate Jeff Duncan released a statement Thursday on America's economic decline.

Duncan said " Democrats may try to change the definition of ‘recession,’ but that does nothing to change the dire reality Americans are facing financially and the fact that the economy has declined in the past two quarters. Americans are struggling with surging inflation and energy costs, and it is imperative we rein in the reckless government spending and America-last policies that cause our economy to recede.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Congressional#Democrats#Americans
The Associated Press

Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline a major gathering of Republicans in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid that could pit him against his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, according to the host of the event, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan. “The tenants of Faith and Freedom are ingrained into the very fabric of our nation, and I am looking forward to celebrating them surrounded by veterans, first responders, and other patriotic Americans who make our country great!” Pompeo said in a written statement Tuesday provided to The Associated Press. The fundraiser, which benefits Duncan’s campaign, has long been a showcase for possible White House contenders, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, then- Vice President Mike Pence, Sens. Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, and former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Navajos to narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls to 2

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo voters will decide Tuesday which two of 15 presidential hopefuls they want to advance to the tribe’s general election. The candidates include incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018.
ELECTIONS
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy