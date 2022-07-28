Congressman Duncan issues statement on recession

As talks of a recession to America's economy are on the forefront nationwide, a U.S. Congressman from the Upstate is weighing in. 3rd District Congressional Delegate Jeff Duncan released a statement Thursday on America's economic decline.

Duncan said " Democrats may try to change the definition of ‘recession,’ but that does nothing to change the dire reality Americans are facing financially and the fact that the economy has declined in the past two quarters. Americans are struggling with surging inflation and energy costs, and it is imperative we rein in the reckless government spending and America-last policies that cause our economy to recede.”