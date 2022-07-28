Hundreds Of War-displaced Afghans Return East

www.ibtimes.com
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in downtown Kabul
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a "precision" strike in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, President Joe Biden said, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
This East African nation is known for stability. But drought and rising prices are fueling insecurity
A maelstrom of howling brown dust engulfs travelers through Isiolo. A few weeks earlier, 11 people were reported to have been killed around the north Kenyan town in the space of 10 days. The ground is baked by drought
As US attempts to negotiate prisoner swap, Brittney Griner is set to appear in court for ongoing trial
The Russian trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner will continue Tuesday as US officials attempt to negotiate a prisoner swap for her release.
