Analysis: Manchin and Schumer get their big deal

Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
GOP rival dismisses Trump’s endorsement in Michigan race for governor
BRIGHTON, Mich. — Last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan. And on Monday morning, her GOP rival Kevin Rinke downplayed the impact of that endorsement. “If President Trump was so convinced that Tudor was great, why didn’t he...
As Manchin pushes for speedy passage of new deal, Sinema stays quiet
Senate Democrats are aiming to pass a major spending bill this week that includes funding for climate change, health care and tax increases on corporations. The deal was unexpectedly struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and a key centrist, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., giving Democrats optimism that they'll have a robust agenda to run on in competitive races ahead of the midterm elections this fall.
Republicans who drew Trump challengers get boost from GOP colleagues anyway
More than 90 GOP members of Congress bucked former President Donald Trump this year by sending campaign donations to their Republican colleagues facing Trump-backed primary challengers. Five Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol are facing primary challengers this month and they...
Full Manchin Interview: ‘Whatever the voters choose … I respect’ even if Democrats lose in November
During an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) discusses the reconciliation bill, energy policy and his views on the November election.July 31, 2022.
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
The White House had a good week. They’re dreading what comes next
WASHINGTON — It started with a negative test. And within hours of President Biden’s triumphant Rose Garden return from Covid-isolation, he saw the passage of a long-sought bill aimed at boosting America’s advanced manufacturing sector, and the revival of a pared-down version of his Build Back Better plan.
FBI failures before the Capitol siege avoided the Jan. 6 committee's scorn. Not for long.
WASHINGTON — Although the House Jan. 6 committee has presented evidence of the carnage law enforcement faced at the Capitol that day, it has devoted little time to law enforcement's failure to predict and prevent the attack — at least not publicly. But behind the scenes, sources tell...
Trump baffles GOP by endorsing ‘Eric’ in the Missouri Senate primary — a race with three Erics
Former President Donald Trump injected some last-minute confusion ahead of Missouri's Senate primary on Tuesday by endorsing "ERIC" in a Monday night statement. Eric who? Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens? State Attorney General Eric Schmitt? Or maybe even little-known Eric McElroy?. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this...
Full Jon Stewart: ‘None’ of Republican explanations for stopping veterans bill ‘make any sense’
Jon Stewart, veterans advocate and host of “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” talks about the PACT Act during an interview with Meet the Press. The bill, which would have expanded medical coverage for millions of combatants exposed to toxic burn pits during their service, failed in the Senate on Wednesday. July 31, 2022.
Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt gets longest Jan. 6 sentence, but no terrorism enhancement
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan from Texas who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol while armed with a gun was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on Monday after a judge denied the Justice Department's request for a "terrorism enhancement" that would have resulted in a lengthier prison sentence.
Behind Tudor Dixon's rise in the messy GOP primary for governor in Michigan
TAYLOR, Mich. — Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor was left for dead. As recently as May, the former conservative commentator and actor had been polling near the bottom of a crowded Republican primary field and struggling to raise money. But unlike her character in the low-budget 2011 horror movie "Buddy BeBop vs. the Living Dead," who was eaten alive by zombies, Dixon has experienced a resurrection seldom seen in major races.
MTP Compressed: Schumer-Manchin deal gives Dems midterm lifeline, as GOP blocks veteran funding bill
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins Meet the Press to share the latest developments on the ground from the state’s devastating floods. Plus, a reconciliation deal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joins to discuss the details of his latest agreement that funds climate programs and lowers health care costs. Also, comedian and veterans’ advocate Jon Stewart talks about the failed bill to expand veteran benefits.July 31, 2022.
Full Panel: Democrats find a deal on energy and budget, but Sinema hasn't signed on yet
Kristen Welker, Jonathan Lemire, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) and Adrienne Elrod join the Meet the Press roundtable to talk about Democrats’ negotiations over a reconciliation bill.July 31, 2022.
The arguments, messages and stakes ahead of Kansas’ big abortion vote
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The death toll from flooding in Kentucky rises to 28. ... First grain shipment leaves Ukraine since Russian blockade. ... Senate Democrats push to vote on reconciliation deal this week, but need all 50 members in favor and present, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports. ... Democrats also hope to pass legislation blocked by Republicans helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... NBC’s Mike Memoli writes that the Biden White House is bracing for a challenging August. ... And Joe Manchin raises eyebrows with answer about the midterms.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
China warns against Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly visiting Taiwan this week, a move that China warns against threatening to take strong measures if she goes to the island. NBC News’ Monica Alba has the latest on the growing tension. Aug. 2, 2022.
Midterm elections roundup: Down to the wire in Michigan
Former President Donald Trump’s last-minute endorsement of conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has shaken up the GOP primary for governor in Michigan, with Michigan voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Trump is planning to hold a tele-rally for Dixon Monday night, according to the Detroit News. Dixon has had...
In a key swing district, Katie Porter clashes with GOP opponent over inflation and 'Orange County values'
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In a rough year for Democrats, Republican Scott Baugh is trying to bring this Orange County swing district back to its GOP roots after it abandoned his party. But he’s navigating a culturally changing region, now wary of a Republican Party transformed by Donald Trump,...
