ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Analysis: Manchin and Schumer get their big deal

By Benjy Sarlin
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

As Manchin pushes for speedy passage of new deal, Sinema stays quiet

Senate Democrats are aiming to pass a major spending bill this week that includes funding for climate change, health care and tax increases on corporations. The deal was unexpectedly struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and a key centrist, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., giving Democrats optimism that they'll have a robust agenda to run on in competitive races ahead of the midterm elections this fall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Republicans who drew Trump challengers get boost from GOP colleagues anyway

More than 90 GOP members of Congress bucked former President Donald Trump this year by sending campaign donations to their Republican colleagues facing Trump-backed primary challengers. Five Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol are facing primary challengers this month and they...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

The White House had a good week. They’re dreading what comes next

WASHINGTON — It started with a negative test. And within hours of President Biden’s triumphant Rose Garden return from Covid-isolation, he saw the passage of a long-sought bill aimed at boosting America’s advanced manufacturing sector, and the revival of a pared-down version of his Build Back Better plan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senate Democrats#Tax Credit#Politics State#Politics Federal#Democratic#Republicans#Irs Tax Enforcement#Carried Interest Loophole
NBC News

Behind Tudor Dixon's rise in the messy GOP primary for governor in Michigan

TAYLOR, Mich. — Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor was left for dead. As recently as May, the former conservative commentator and actor had been polling near the bottom of a crowded Republican primary field and struggling to raise money. But unlike her character in the low-budget 2011 horror movie "Buddy BeBop vs. the Living Dead," who was eaten alive by zombies, Dixon has experienced a resurrection seldom seen in major races.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

MTP Compressed: Schumer-Manchin deal gives Dems midterm lifeline, as GOP blocks veteran funding bill

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins Meet the Press to share the latest developments on the ground from the state’s devastating floods. Plus, a reconciliation deal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joins to discuss the details of his latest agreement that funds climate programs and lowers health care costs. Also, comedian and veterans’ advocate Jon Stewart talks about the failed bill to expand veteran benefits.July 31, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

The arguments, messages and stakes ahead of Kansas’ big abortion vote

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The death toll from flooding in Kentucky rises to 28. ... First grain shipment leaves Ukraine since Russian blockade. ... Senate Democrats push to vote on reconciliation deal this week, but need all 50 members in favor and present, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports. ... Democrats also hope to pass legislation blocked by Republicans helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... NBC’s Mike Memoli writes that the Biden White House is bracing for a challenging August. ... And Joe Manchin raises eyebrows with answer about the midterms.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC News

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Down to the wire in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump’s last-minute endorsement of conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has shaken up the GOP primary for governor in Michigan, with Michigan voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Trump is planning to hold a tele-rally for Dixon Monday night, according to the Detroit News. Dixon has had...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

NBC News

424K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy