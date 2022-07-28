Analysis: Manchin and Schumer get their big deal

TAYLOR, Mich. — Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor was left for dead. As recently as May, the former conservative commentator and actor had been polling near the bottom of a crowded Republican primary field and struggling to raise money. But unlike her character in the low-budget 2011 horror movie "Buddy BeBop vs. the Living Dead," who was eaten alive by zombies, Dixon has experienced a resurrection seldom seen in major races.

