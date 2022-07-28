Hailey Bieber Reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow Joking About Sleeping With Her Dad Stephen

www.etonline.com
mymy
3d ago
Paltrow🤧 being so out of the spotlight for years, needs and wants attention, even if it's at the cost of others, since she has so little talent herself.🤮
Reply(1)
33
Pamela Darling
4d ago
weren't they single at some point ? but some things are better private don't you think ...
Reply(1)
17
Irene Logoluso
3d ago
that's not even funny,paltrow must have a boring marriage and in need of attention
Reply
20
Related
In Style
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares the First Photo of Her Wedding Band After Marrying Ben Affleck
After marrying longtime love Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas chapel wedding, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her wedding band. In an Instagram post, she showed off the ring while holding her phone in bed and smiling—seemingly at her new husband. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for...
Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett
Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
Julia Roberts ‘can’t stop kissing’ Daniel Moder on 20th anniversary
Julia Roberts still loves kissing her husband, Daniel Moder, after 20 years of marriage. The “Pretty Woman” star celebrated the couple’s milestone wedding anniversary Monday by posting a photo in which she passionately smooched the cinematographer as he caressed her face. “⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’tstopsmiling😊#can’tstopkissing😘,” Roberts, who joined Instagram...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours
Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Relatable Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt’s Daughters
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger's got her hands full, quite literally!. The Gift of Forgiveness author posted a relatable mom moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself carrying her and Chris Pratt's daughters. The sweet image captured Katherine holding onto 23-month-old Lyla on her hip, while Eloise, 2 months, was sitting snug inside a baby carrier. Katherine was all smiles and dressed effortlessly in a camouflage jacket and chic black sunglasses.
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
AOL Corp
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand During Rare Outing in NYC
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are on an excellent adventure. The Bill & Ted star, 57, and his girlfriend, 49, enjoyed a low-key date night as they held hands and went for a stroll down Fifth Avenue in New York City. The long-time lovebirds later stopped at the Quality Meats steakhouse for a meal together.
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin
On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Why Kendall Jenner Says Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was “Massive Birth Control Moment” for Her
Watch: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are Courtside BFFs!. Kendall Jenner has no plans to keep up with the Kardashian family baby boom. In a newly released trailer for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians—which will premiere on Sept. 22—the supermodel admits she's not quite ready to become a mom.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Comments / 36