Richland, PA

Richland Twp. Asphalt Plant Update

 4 days ago
WOLF

Truck Drivers needed in PA

As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot

ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
ELVERSON, PA
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Government
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?

Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
HARRISBURG, PA
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms

MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids

Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies

LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Windmill fire sparks concern in Luzerne County

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Crews responded to a wind turbine engulfed in flame, at a wind farm, Saturday morning. According to the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCFD), crews were dispatched to Bear Creek Wind Park on Bald Mountain Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a wind turbine on […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

