Richland Twp. Asphalt Plant Update

WOLF
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids
Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
wdac.com
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies
LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
Windmill fire sparks concern in Luzerne County
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Crews responded to a wind turbine engulfed in flame, at a wind farm, Saturday morning. According to the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCFD), crews were dispatched to Bear Creek Wind Park on Bald Mountain Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a wind turbine on […]
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
WGAL
Is the paint peeling off your Pennsylvania license plate? Here's how to get a replacement
Is the paint peeling off your license plate? You're not alone. "I would say a lot of people probably get in their car and never give it a second glance," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster police. But police are noticing that some Pennsylvania plates are peeling. "We've been made...
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
1 killed in boat explosion on Bohemia River in Cecil County
One person was killed after a boat exploded on the Bohemia River in Cecil County's Earleville area on Saturday.
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
