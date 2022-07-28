Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Scott Disick After Her Wedding and Travis Barker’s Health Scare

www.harpersbazaar.com
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Harper's Bazaar
Ben Affleck Reunites with Ex Jennifer Garner After His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is back in America following his romantic European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez—and the first thing he did upon returning was reunite with his ex-wife and son. The Deep Water star was spotted enjoying a pool day in Los Angeles with Jennifer Garner and 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck this weekend.
North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok
North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Friends Costar Lisa Kudrow's Birthday with Throwback Photos
Jennifer Aniston celebrated the 59th birthday of her former Friends costar and bestie Lisa Kudrow with some fun throwback photos. The 53-year-old actress tagged her friend with a birthday wish in her Instagram Stories Saturday, sharing a picture from 2003 taken at the 29th People's Choice Awards. In the next...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lawrence's Casual Summer Outfit Includes a Tiny Umbrella
9 Times You Wished Jennifer Lawrence Was Your Best Friend. Jennifer Lawrence traded her go-to white tee for a breezy black crop top on a recent outing, but the real star of the outfit was her unexpected accessory: a tiny umbrella. The Don't Look Up star stepped out over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Sends Daughter Zahara Off to College with Sweet Instagram Tribute
In a sweet photo posted to Instagram yesterday, mom Angelina Jolie shared the exciting news that her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, will be attending Spelman College this fall. In the photo, Zahara poses among a cohort of fellow Spelman students. The Eternals actress captioned the picture, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Looks Radiant in a Sporty All-White Look in NYC
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Hailey Bieber made a low-key appearance in NYC last Thursday. The model was spotted leaving a fashion shoot last week, making a shining street-style appearance in a sporty off-duty look. In the pics, which you can see here, the star pairs a white taffeta Blanche Mini skirt from By Gianna with a matching white tank top and white Nikes with black and orange detailing.
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Steps Out in a Retro Sleeveless Sweater in NYC
Bella Hadid's latest street-style look includes a warm-weather spin on a half-zip sweater. The supermodel was spotted out in the Gramercy neighborhood of NYC yesterday, taking a stroll with Ramy Youssef, her close friend and the creator of Hulu's Ramy. For the outing, Hadid braved the heat a sleeveless mustard-yellow sweater, featuring brown stripes on the high neck and hem, paired with baggy distressed jeans and black heeled boots.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Is the Epitome of Elegance in a Floral Minidress
Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another summery ensemble during her European holiday. Spotted strolling around Capri, Italy, yesterday, J.Lo looked elegant in a light blue minidress with a bold red floral print from Dolce & Gabbana. The poplin dress featured a square neckline, tie-detail straps, and a breezy skirt. She styled the look with a pair of sky-high Gucci espadrille wedges, tinted Chloé sunglasses, and an Hermès wicker bag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Beanie Feldstein Shares Emotional Farewell as She's Replaced by Lea Michele in Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein said a heartfelt goodbye to Funny Girl this weekend as she gave her last performance before being replaced by Glee star Lea Michele. The actress gave her final show as Fanny Brice at the August Wilson Theatre last night. In an Instagram post that night, she shared behind-the-scenes photos with fellow cast members, as well as friends, many who praised Feldstein on social media.
Comments / 0