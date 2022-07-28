ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Blonde' Trailer: Ana de Armas Portrays the Different Sides of Marilyn Monroe

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions

Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

Netflix’s Mature Marilyn Monroe Biopic Drops All-New Set Photos

Netflix pays tribute to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe with a new biopic. Photos from “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas, dropped, and they’re iconic. The film, which has people talking about it lately due to its NC-17 rating, covers aspects from both Monroe’s public life as well as her private life. The film is listed as a drama/psychological drama.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Dan Butler
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Lauren Zima
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Caspar Phillipson
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Sara Paxton
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Xavier Samuel
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde#Film Star
SheKnows

Bradley Cooper Reportedly Finds His New Romance With Huma Abedin ‘Challenging’ for This Reason

We never thought we’d add Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin to our list of celeb couples we didn’t see coming — and yet, here we are. The A Star Is Born actor, director, and producer and the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have reportedly been dating since this past spring, after they were introduced by Anna Wintour. While the two high-profile figures are keeping details of their relationship under wraps (and we truly don’t blame them) we’ve gotten a bit more insight into their dynamic, namely why Cooper’s reportedly finding this new relationship “challenging.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Emily Ratajkowski & Her Husband Just Broke Up After Reports He was a ‘Serial Cheater’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy