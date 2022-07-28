‘The Iron Claw’ starring Zac Efron prepares to film in Baton Rouge

www.businessreport.com
Fat Cow on Highland closes after 11 years
Fat Cow Burgers and Salads on Highland Road just south of LSU has permanently closed after about 11 years in business, according to an internet search and a post on one of the restaurant’s social media channels. A sign on the door indicates the business is closed by order...
LSU-area apartments sell to New York-based investor
Four Gaslite apartment complexes near the LSU campus have sold, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The four properties, which together sold for “$10 and other good and valuable consideration,” are Gaslite I, Gaslite IV, Gaslite V and Gaslite VI.
Optimism abounds at LSU as Brian Kelly era set to begin
There really is no place quite like Louisiana, and its most dynamic element is the people—loud, proud and passionate, particularly when it comes to their sports teams. So as the state’s flagship university finds itself heading in a new direction under new leadership and with a roster of star-studded players, expectations from those passionate sports fans will be high.
Benny’s buys land next to Rouses in Zachary for car wash
Benny’s has paid $2 million for about 12 acres next to the Rouses Market on Church Street in Zachary. Owner Justin Alford says a car wash and oil change business is planned for the site, though he expects to use only about four of those acres. “We had to...
Baton Rouge city worker keeps racking up more than 2,400 hours of overtime a year
An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. The deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to city records, with gross pay...
