CT’s new state troubadour Kala Farnham bridges mental health, music

Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity on Saturday
Two state parks have been closed for the day on Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union was the first to close to more visitors Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered at about 11:45 a.m., officials said.
Mega Millions: Winning $1.28B lottery ticket sold in Illinois; $10k prize in CT
Only one winning ticket was sold for the drawing Friday night for the mega-jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game — but it wasn’t in Connecticut. That ticket — with the winning numbers of 13 36 45 57 67 and Mega Ball 14 — was purchased in Illinois, according to megamillions.com.
Lawyer: Sandy Hook parents isolate with security due to safety concerns during Texas Alex Jones trial
AUSTIN, Texas — Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis have gone into isolation with an around-the-clock security detail following an unspecified number of “encounters” that left the parents “terrified” while in Texas for their defamation case against Alex Jones, their attorney said Monday.
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Newtown police: Willington man charged with selling house without homeowner’s knowledge
NEWTOWN — A Willington man was arrested this week after allegedly selling a Newtown man’s home without his knowledge, according to police. Edwin Robert Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery, police said in a post on Facebook.
Heat wave could be coming to CT this week, weather service says
Connecticut saw clear skies and high temperatures Sunday, with the National Weather Service predicting more to come for the rest of the week. “The main story this week will be the heat,” a Sunday morning update from the NWS forecast office in Upton, N.Y. read. “High pressure builds in...
Geothermal plant wins appeal but pauses Nevada construction
RENO, Nev.— (AP) — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada agreed Monday to suspend construction just hours after a U.S. appeals court had refused to halt the project that opponents say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs. In...
