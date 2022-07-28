Wife of Suspended Somerset County DA Facing Charges

www.fox8tv.com
Related
Pa. homeless man disrupts Mass, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington
An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
RELATED PEOPLE
Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant man jailed without bond after police say he threatened to kill others
A Mt. Pleasant Borough man is being held without bail after state police said he took a gun to a home in Mt. Pleasant Township Friday and threatened to kill three people there, according to court papers. Troopers said the incident came days after Carl P. McKenzie, 47, learned a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
CBS News
Westmoreland County police remind residents to be mindful of phone scams
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Latrobe Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents about the potential of recurring phone scams. "Several scams are still circulating in Westmoreland County," the post read. "If you get a call that a loved one is in jail or in an accident, hang...
Comments / 0