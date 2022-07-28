Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree

www.fox5dc.com
Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage
YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Northwest; search for suspects continues: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a person shot in an officer-involved shooting Saturday has died as investigators continue their search for people involved in a shootout earlier that day in the Northwest. Authorities say the shooting initially was reported on Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street Saturday afternoon. Officers say they...
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
6 people shot, 1 dead in Northeast DC mass shooting: Police
WASHINGTON - More violence in the District Monday as police say six people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., and one person is dead. The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the call...
DC Police Chief Contee provides update on mass shooting in Northeast DC
During a press conference at the scene of the crime, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee stated that each of six victims who were shot Monday in Northeast are adult males. One of them, Contee said, has died. The chief asked the public to assist police in the search for the shooters.
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
MetroAccess workers strike Monday over contract dispute
FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland say a contract dispute has forced them to go on strike. Members of Local 689 at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess facility say they voted in favor for the strike after contract negotiations with the public transport company, Transdev, broke down. Local 689 has...
Man wins second lottery prize at same location six years apart
MONTAGUE, Mass. - A Massachusetts man knows exactly where to go to win the lottery after scoring his second win from the same location. Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, recently won the $25,000-a-year for life prize after matching the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the multi-state Lucky for Life game.
Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The Illinois Speedway location where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold stands to benefit from the sale. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot there Friday night. An employee at the Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in...
Heavy rain Sunday across parts of DC region; heat, humidity return into the workweek
WASHINGTON - Warm temperatures with the threat for heavy afternoon rain across parts of the D.C. region Sunday. FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says highs will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon storms could begin to move in sometime after 1 p.m. and could last through the evening...
Juan Soto, 'please come back!' DC area youth baseball team sends message to Nationals star
Prince George's Co. youth baseball team to represent DMV in Cal Ripken World Series. Some very talented youth baseball players from the D.C. region will make their way to the Cal Ripken World Series in Missouri later this week. The Prince George's County Select/Babe Ruth 12U Team with head coach Joseph Ruddy are preparing to hit the road and take the field!
Sunny final Saturday in July with low humidity, few clouds
Saturday is the pick of the weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies with just some passing clouds and low humidity. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s for highs. An all-around nice final Saturday of July!. Sunday should start with some sun, mixing with clouds later in the day....
