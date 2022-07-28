Eastern Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.

BLACKEY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO