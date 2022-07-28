Eastern Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for

www.wlwt.com
Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected
Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff to honor Kentucky flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Residents in eastern Kentucky are still dealing with the fallout from last week’s devastating floods. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 35 people have died, including four children. Hundreds are expected to lose their homes. "There are hundreds of unaccounted for people, minimum,...
Greater Cincinnati steps up to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BUCKHORN, Ky. — Many are stepping up to the plate to help the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. From Matthew 25: Ministries to local churches and those who are personally impacted by the tragedy. Joe Shafer got home late Sunday night, after visiting family and those impacted by the...
Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues
Video taken by the Kentucky National Guard shows just how intense it is to rescue people from floodwaters. The video above is from the first weekend after rains ravaged Appalachian communities in eastern Kentucky. Thousands of people were left stranded after 8-plus inches of rain poured down. Rescuers have been...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
clayconews.com
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Four siblings aged between 8 and 1 drown in catastrophic Kentucky flood after being swept from mother's arms and death toll rises to 16: Gov. Beshear warns double that number are dead and hundreds of homes are destroyed
Four young siblings have drowned in Kentucky's disastrous flash floods after being swept from their mother's arms - as number of dead rises to 16 and is still expected to double. Brittany Trejo said that her four young cousins - who were aged eight, six, four, and one and a...
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
Woman floats dog in container while swimming to rooftop to escape recent Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, KY (WWAY) — An amazing story has come out of a disastrous situation in Kentucky. Record flooding caused by massive amounts of rainfall in a short period of time has destroyed numerous homes and led to the deaths of at least 8 people across the state. But for...
WUKY
Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll
It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — Flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky sweeping away many homes, flipping lives upside down and leaving people along with their pets with nowhere to turn. The Amelia-based nonprofit 'All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue' is trying to give families with furry friends one less thing to worry about by donating high-end pet food. On Sunday, William Coplen and his wife, Margaret, packed up a yellow box truck with nearly 4,000 pounds of supplies.
