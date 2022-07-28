ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 6 days ago
AFP

Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected

Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues

Video taken by the Kentucky National Guard shows just how intense it is to rescue people from floodwaters. The video above is from the first weekend after rains ravaged Appalachian communities in eastern Kentucky. Thousands of people were left stranded after 8-plus inches of rain poured down. Rescuers have been...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover

HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Four siblings aged between 8 and 1 drown in catastrophic Kentucky flood after being swept from mother's arms and death toll rises to 16: Gov. Beshear warns double that number are dead and hundreds of homes are destroyed

Four young siblings have drowned in Kentucky's disastrous flash floods after being swept from their mother's arms - as number of dead rises to 16 and is still expected to double. Brittany Trejo said that her four young cousins - who were aged eight, six, four, and one and a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding

EASTERN, Ky. — Flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky sweeping away many homes, flipping lives upside down and leaving people along with their pets with nowhere to turn. The Amelia-based nonprofit 'All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue' is trying to give families with furry friends one less thing to worry about by donating high-end pet food. On Sunday, William Coplen and his wife, Margaret, packed up a yellow box truck with nearly 4,000 pounds of supplies.
AMELIA, OH

