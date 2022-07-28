CT’s new state troubadour Kala Farnham bridges mental health, music

www.newstimes.com
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
‘Great way for us to show transparency’: Henkel recognized for ending animal testing of Dial products
STAMFORD — Consumer goods multinational Henkel, which employs nearly 1,000 people in Connecticut, has been recognized by an anti-animal cruelty organization for ending animal testing of its Dial line of products, which includes some of the most widely used hand and body soaps in the U.S. Henkel officials said...
Lawyer: Sandy Hook parents isolate with security due to safety concerns during Texas Alex Jones trial
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis have gone into isolation protected by security following a number of unspecified “encounters” while in Texas for their defamation case against Alex Jones, their attorney said Monday. The situation was confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media in...
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Newtown police: Willington man charged with selling house without homeowner’s knowledge
NEWTOWN — A Willington man was arrested this week after allegedly selling a Newtown man’s home without his knowledge, according to police. Edwin Robert Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery, police said in a post on Facebook.
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
