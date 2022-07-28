ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT’s new state troubadour Kala Farnham bridges mental health, music

By Andrew DaRosa
NewsTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
City
Pomfret Center, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown police: Willington man charged with selling house without homeowner’s knowledge

NEWTOWN — A Willington man was arrested this week after allegedly selling a Newtown man’s home without his knowledge, according to police. Edwin Robert Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery, police said in a post on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy