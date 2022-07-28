Legendary R&B crooners take the stage in metro Atlanta

I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA. And like me, so many of you did too. More MARTA, the 40-year program funded by a half-penny tax to fund transit in the City of Atlanta, passed in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote. And ever since, Atlanta’s citizens have been paying to implement the plan. More MARTA provides a chance to leverage our existing rail system to achieve last and first mile connectivity for people in all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods.

