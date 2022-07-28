Inman Park restaurant Hampton + Hudson hosts hot wing challenge

www.fox5atlanta.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Music Midtown 2022 in Piedmont Park canceled
Promoters for a major music festival in Atlanta announced they have canceled this year's star studded event. Music Midtown has been a staple at Piedmont Park for years and was set to take over the area next month. How Georgia’s new gun law impacted the decision of organizers.
Bar, club owners communicate with cops during 'Training Day' event
Mayor Andre Dickens has a goal of reducing crime related to nightlife in Atlanta. Police and business owners meet face-to-face in hopes of strengthening partnerships and safety.
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2022
ATLANTA - Atlanta business keeps antique printing methods alive:. Atlanta native Brent Fraim never intended to own an antique printing press from 1910. But you know what they say: Necessity is the mother of all invention. And in this case, the emphasis is on the word "mother." "I was using...
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Meet Sitka and Nezuko, the kitty duo. The 4-year-old sisters that have to be adopted together. While Sitka lost an eye, that doesn't hinder her as the duo loves belly rubs and cuddles. For more information, dial (770) 428-5678 to get in contact with the Humane Society of Cobb County.
'Training Days' for Atlanta nightclub, bar owners aim to reduce violence
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of reducing crime at the city's bars and clubs continued Saturday afternoon with his administration's second "Training Day" event. The mayor's office says the goal is to bring together industry leaders in the nightlife scene and pair them with local police precincts to communicate about the best policies to keep patrons and staff safe.
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
Two-inch water main break causes sinkhole in SW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - A two-inch water main break was reported as the cause of a sinkhole appearing in an area of an Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday. The sinkhole appeared in an area on Ira and Gardner streets, which is located in SW Atlanta. Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said that...
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at Atlanta grocery store
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta grocery store. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Tanner's Grocery Store on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was shot at the grocery store and fled to the...
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Loved ones say goodbye to teen fatally shot in SE Atlanta
On Saturday morning, the family of Cameron Mitchell prepared for the boy's funeral. The killer is still on the run.
Body cam video shows Clayton County officer confronting suicidal woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New video has been released showing a Clayton County officer’s perspective of a confrontation with a reportedly suicidal individual late last week. The officer would be shot during the incident and the individual would later be injured in a shootout with police. Officer Demika Lloyd...
Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
Man injured in possible I-85 road-rage shooting incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say that a possible road-rage shooting on I-85 ended in Atlantic Station with one person injured. Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday around 12:13 a.m. when they say they responded to a person shot call near Atlantic Station at 361 17th St. NW. According to...
Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
Lawrenceville installs school-zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Speeders beware. Lawrenceville police will soon start cracking down on drivers going too fast in schools zones. They put up cameras around six schools in the city to make it safer for students to cross the street. Police on Wednesday will launch the School Zone Speed Camera...
Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school
ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
Atlanta City Council votes to donate to nonprofit for reproductive health for women
The U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe vs Wade has sparked the Atlanta City Council to take steps to support women who want to get abortions in our state. It is expected to donate hundreds of thousands of dollar to a nonprofit aimed at reproductive health for women who can’t afford it.
Police investigate shooting, attempted robbery at Lindbergh apartment complex
ATLANTA - Two men shot someone at a Lindbergh apartment complex during an attempted robbery, Atlanta police said. Officers went to 2450 Camellia Lane at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of someone shot. The address matches eon at Lindbergh, about one-tenth of the mile from Lindbergh Center Transit Station.
