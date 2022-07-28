www.journalinquirer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Pancho Loco offers a specific style: Owner of Vernon restaurant dubs his menu ‘peasant’ Mexican
VERNON — For half his life, Bill Goff and his staff have cooked up Mexican food at Pancho Loco on Talcottville Road, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. “It’s a lifestyle,” Goff said. “Originally when I opened it up, I never imagined I would grow old here too.”
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Stonebrook Village testing water after bacteria found
WINDSOR LOCKS — As an extra precaution, residents of Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks are using bottled water for drinking, rather than their faucets, until test results come back on whether a bacteria found in the water last week has been eliminated. According to Patrice A. Sulik, director of...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson Memorial takes next steps toward senior care, housing expansion
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has signed a joint letter of intent with Athena Healthcare Systems to carry out expansion plans for senior care and housing as well as assisted living on the hospital’s campus, officials announced Friday. WHAT: Johnson Memorial Hospital has taken the next steps toward...
RI dog owner hopes coyote encounter serves as warning to others
The DEM said that so far, 73 coyote sightings have been reported this year.
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
Directors to vote on library plan Tuesday
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will vote Tuesday night on whether to send a $39 million bond question for construction of a new main Manchester Public Library in the Webster Bank building area on Main Street to referendum. If approved, the town would hold a referendum vote on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Giant Lobster Lands on the Roof of a Beloved Seekonk Restaurant
A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
Residents vote Thursday on funding studies
SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen has scheduled a special Town Meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall to ask residents whether to approve $718,235 from the general fund on architectural and engineering studies for updating HVAC systems at the three public schools and a proposed community center.
Boston Globe
Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant
The actor and musician dined separately, but posed for fan photos while in Rhode Island for different events. Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be. Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107. A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet, “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Journal Inquirer
Bond Commission approves funding for area projects
HARTFORD — The State Bond Commission approved several allocations for area projects on Friday, including $25 million for crumbling foundations, as well as housing and development projects in East Hartford. STATEWIDE: $25 million for crumbling foundations. COVENTRY: $500,000 for parks and recreation master plan. EAST HARTFORD: $1 million for...
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - With the Mega Millions jackpot up to $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, some people might be looking for any advantage they can find. So how about a getting your ticket at a store that's sold a big winner in the past?. According to the Massachusetts Lottery, these...
Alert Center: Viewer captures video of tornado in Connecticut
The National Weather Service says it's now investigating to find out if it was a tornado.
Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd Enjoy a Summer’s Night in Newport
Newport diners got quite the surprise on Monday when not one but two celebrities were spotted enjoying an evening of fine dining at Clarke’s Cooke House. At one table was Wynona Judd. At another, Bill Murray. And all the other guests were probably thrilled with their choice of restaurant that night.
Comments / 0