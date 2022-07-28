ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, CT

WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Directors to vote on library plan Tuesday

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will vote Tuesday night on whether to send a $39 million bond question for construction of a new main Manchester Public Library in the Webster Bank building area on Main Street to referendum. If approved, the town would hold a referendum vote on...
MANCHESTER, CT
Live 95.9

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Journal Inquirer

Residents vote Thursday on funding studies

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen has scheduled a special Town Meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall to ask residents whether to approve $718,235 from the general fund on architectural and engineering studies for updating HVAC systems at the three public schools and a proposed community center.
SOMERS, CT
Boston Globe

Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant

The actor and musician dined separately, but posed for fan photos while in Rhode Island for different events. Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be. Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107. A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet, “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic.”
NEWPORT, RI
WTNH

Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bond Commission approves funding for area projects

HARTFORD — The State Bond Commission approved several allocations for area projects on Friday, including $25 million for crumbling foundations, as well as housing and development projects in East Hartford. STATEWIDE: $25 million for crumbling foundations. COVENTRY: $500,000 for parks and recreation master plan. EAST HARTFORD: $1 million for...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?

Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FUN 107

Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd Enjoy a Summer’s Night in Newport

Newport diners got quite the surprise on Monday when not one but two celebrities were spotted enjoying an evening of fine dining at Clarke’s Cooke House. At one table was Wynona Judd. At another, Bill Murray. And all the other guests were probably thrilled with their choice of restaurant that night.
NEWPORT, RI

