ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts an opening reception from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, August 5th during Art Walk. “Imagine” by Artsemble Underground is on display in the Grand Atrium & Conservatory through Aug. 26. The art center can be found at 2301 First St. in Fort Myers. — sbdac.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu1J0_0gwCQxUQ00

Steely Dan – Earth After Hours starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. Tickets will cost between $84.54 and $169.74. The concert hall is located at 13350 FSW Pkwy. in Fort Myers. — bbmannpah.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5TDP_0gwCQxUQ00

Edison and Ford Winter Estates will honor automobile icon Henry Ford on his 159th birthday with historian-led guided tours and self-guided tours throughout the day on Saturday, July 30. The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — edisonford.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E7Ow_0gwCQxUQ00

Don’t miss “The Wizard of Oz” at Broadway Palm Theatre, it’s running through August 15. Show times and ticket prices vary. The theatre is located at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. — broadwaypalm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QOTo_0gwCQxUQ00

Comedian Mike Rivera performs this weekend, July 28 through July 30, at the Laugh In Comedy Café. Show times vary. Tickets will cost $11 for general admission and $16 for VIP. The comedy cafe can be found at 8595 College Pkwy. in Fort Myers. — laughincomedycafe.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Bd1N_0gwCQxUQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Edison
L. Cane

10 Castle-Like Structures in Florida

MarkWalters at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of visiting castles, a trip to Europe may come to mind. After all, Europe has over 10,000 medieval castles. According to Castle Tourist, you'll only find around 145 castles in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Naples Dunkin Donuts

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples woman has been arrested after causing a scene and striking a deputy at a Naples bakery. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 3440 Tamiami Trail after reports of a woman causing a scene in the store. Brandi Coffill,...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Travel Guide#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Earth#Florida Weekly#The Sidney Berne#Art Walk#Broadway Palm Theatre#Colonial Blvd#8595 College Pkwy
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to take away the liquor license of a Miami restaurant that allows children at their drag brunch shows. The governor filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood after the conservative outrage wellspring Libs of TikTok hosted a video of a drag queen walking hand-in-hand with a child during one of the shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WHYI Y100

Florida Woman Reels In Massive & Rare Fish Off Beach Coast

A Florida woman made a special catch while fishing along a beach recently. Jillian Sanders told WSVN she was fishing around sunset at Fort Myers Beach, hoping she might snag something big. “I was like, let me just throw some bait out there," she says. "I was hoping to catch...
WINKNEWS.com

Royal palm trees become issue in Cape Coral

Two homeowners planting royal palm trees in Cape Coral’s city easement along Del Prado are causing issues with the city. The city is pushing to cut them down because the rules state the trees can’t interfere with overhead powerlines. Cape Coral’s planning team believes allowing homeowners to keep...
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy