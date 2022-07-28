Forum Videos & News Links

www.lkldnow.com
Note From the Publisher: Our Voter Guide Is Online
It’s election season. The primary election — where quite a few races will be decided — is Aug. 23, less than a month away, and the general election is Nov. 8. To help you prepare, LkldNow has published our Voter Guide 2022. We plan to continually update...
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
Florida Senate
Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:. District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60. District 47 includes all of Lakeland and its suburbs south of the...
Polk School Board
Four of the seven seats on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board are being contested in the Aug. 23 primary election. Each seat represents a separate geographic area, but School Board members are elected countywide. Three of the races involve an incumbent and at least one challenger. A fourth race will determine a replacement for Lynn Wilson, who is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board. School Board members set policy for a massive school district that encompasses 110,000 students and 13,000 employees.
Brian Lamar Brady, 48
Brian Lamar Brady passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 48 – four years after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His strength and perseverance gave him twice as much time on this earth than doctors expected. He was born on...
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father,...
Florida House of Representatives
Three Florida House districts includes portions of Lakeland, but there are elections in just two of them. Rep. Melony Bell, a Republican whose District 49 includes parts of south Lakeland, was re-elected without opposition. The two Lakeland-area House races on the Aug. 23 primary ballot each involve two Republican candidates....
U.S. House of Representatives
For years, Lakeland was represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. After this year’s realignment of districts, Lakeland is split nearly in half. District 15 covers all of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98 N. District 18 covers the other half. The Districts. District...
Bobbie Jean Strickland, 93
Bobbie Jean Strickland age 93, Lakeland, Florida passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Hospice Care Unit in Lake Wales, Florida. Bobbie was born in Aiken, S.C to Horace and Eddie Mae Warren on July 11, 1929. She attended high school in Kibbee, GA and graduated in 1946. Bobbie was a homemaker and enjoyed her garden, cooking, and serving her church.
Polk County Judge
Five lawyers are running in the nonpartisan race for Polk County judge, group 8. There is no incumbent; the previous group 8 judge, Susan Barber, was elected to the circuit court without opposition and will replace Judge Donald Jacobsen, who is retiring. County judges typically hear cases involving criminal misdemeanors, traffic cases and civil cases under $15,000. The term of office is six years.
Polk County Commission
Registered voters throughout Polk County can vote in the Nov. 8 election for Polk County Commission, District 4, which represents portions of east Polk. It is the only County Commission race on this year’s ballot. First-term Commissioner Rick Wilson of Bartow was re-elected without opposition. The five-member Board of County Commissioners serves as the legislative body setting policy for Polk County government. Terms of office are four years.
Voter Guide 2022
Presenting LkldNow’s Voter Guide, 2022. We hope you find this guide valuable to research candidates who aspire to represent Lakeland residents in Congress, the Legislature and Polk County offices. Click the links for the races you’re interested in. These articles will be updated regularly through election season. Primary...
Kathleen McClory Floyd, 88
Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.
Tom Michael “Mike” Louie Jr, 58
Tom Michael (Mike) Louie, Jr., 58, passed away tragically on July 7th. He was born on May 1, 1964, in Jacksonville, Fl., and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. Mike was married for 37 years to the love of his life, Virginia, whom he called his “everything.” They have two children, Michael, and Zachary. Their five grandchildren were the light of Mike’s life. For over 30 years, Mike was a dedicated, passionate, and creative executive in leadership roles with hospitality-minded companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Pizza Hut, and Arby’s. As a University of Georgia alumnus (Class of 1985), he was a loyal and enthusiastic Dawgs fan. Mike was thrilled to see his Dawgs win two National Championships in his lifetime.
Affordable Apartments Planned For Westgate Neighborhood
A 96-unit apartment complex is planned for the Westgate neighborhood, south of George Jenkins Boulevard and west of Lake Beulah, and should bring new affordable housing to the area, city officials said at Monday morning’s Lakeland City Commission meeting. “This subject property was originally platted as part of the...
Part 5: Grady Judd Celebrates Another Anniversary This Year: 50 Years of Marriage
Fifty is an important number in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s life this year. In addition to 2022 marking his 50th anniversary at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, Marisa and Grady Judd will celebrate 50 years of marriage. The couple met when they were 17...
Part 4: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Becomes a National Figure
As Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s star rose during the 2000s, so did his political cachet. He has spent time in Washington, D.C., at The White House and at local campaign stops with several presidents. Those meetings stretch back to the early 1980s, when President Jimmy Carter came to Polk County to fish and shook hands with a young aspiring Polk County Sheriff’s captain.
Jerry W. May, 59
Jerry W. May, 59, loving husband and father passed away July 26, 2022. Jerry was born on April 24, 1963 in Sandersville, Georgia. Jerry and Jan moved to Lakeland in 1993 where they made a home and raised their children, Olivia and Walker. For 20 years Jerry was a dedicated coach and teacher at George Jenkins High School. He loved coaching the George Jenkins Softball and Football teams throughout those years. Working with kids was his passion.
Cheryle Maye Webb, 74
Cheryle Maye Webb – born in Lakeland on July 25, 1947 to Johnnie Maye and Charles Lanier. Preceded in death by parents and great grand children Bristol Walker and Bryson Walker. Left behind husband Walt of 37 years. Daughters Michelle walker and Mandy (Matt) Creeley both of Lakeland. Grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Koch, Taylor (Brittany) Walker, and Hunter Walker. Great grandchildren Walker Koch, Kolby Schwartz, Paxton Walker, Bailey Walker.
Thomas R. Shaw, 97
Thomas R. Shaw, Lakeland’s first Ambassador, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2022, at the age of 97. Born in Columbus, Ohio, to Robert Ross Shaw and Mary Agatha Sites, Tom was the fourth of 5 sons. He graduated from Rosary High School and the Ohio State University, interrupted by 2 years in the Army Air Corps training as a pilot for WWII. After his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Inez Flynn, and together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until Inez’s death in 2005.
