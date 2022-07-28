ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Turtles emerge from nest on Vanderbilt Beach

By Teddy Byrne
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – Turtle hatchling season is in full swing here in Southwest Florida.

Some lucky residents in Naples got the chance to follow the recent hatchlings as they made their way to the gulf yesterday evening on Vanderbilt Beach. You can follow several turtles as the make the trek from their nest to the rushing waters.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sea turtles are born with the instinct to move towards the brightest direction. For a natural beach, that light would be the open horizon.

From May to October, FWC asks beachfront properties to turn their lights off throughout the night. It’s also suggested to use dark window tinting and curtains to help cover any inside lights.

Other ways you can help sea turtles during the nesting season? Do not leave fishing line behind, don’t leave trash behind on the beaches and avoid digging holes or create any other obstacle that could limit the turtle’s ability to get to the open water.

Fun fact: sea turtles that make it through the journey to the water could potentially live between 40 and 60 years.

(Video Courtesy: Edward Evans)

ABC7 Fort Myers

