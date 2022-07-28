Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

1039thebreezealbany.com
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Saratoga County Lands $1M Winner from Massive Mega Million Lottery
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions, but there were two 1 million dollar winners from New York, including one from Saratoga County!. The winning numbers for Tuesday's $830 million Mega Million jackpot drawing were 29, 63, 66, 7, and 60 with a Megaball of 15.
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Capital Region Concerts in 2022! Take A Look Back and Ahead!
Believe it or not, we have hit Summer's halfway mark! Scroll through the pictures below to see all of the concerts still to come in 2022, including 3 new announcements and one already scheduled for 2023! You can also reminisce as you scroll through the gallery of artists that have already visited Upstate this year.
Which NY State License Plate Do You Like? Benefits a Worthy Cause!
In an effort to raise more awareness about the prevention of domestic violence in New York state, two agencies have come together. You have a say too. It's your chance to vote on which license plate design you like best. Why The New License Plates?. The Department of Motor Vehicles...
Montgomery County Plane Crash Reported This Weekend! You See Anything?
What were you doing Saturday July 30th? Were you in Montgomery County? Anywhere near Palatine, NY? If you were in that area, did you notice anything unusual in the air or on land?. These may appear to be unusual questions however New York State Police are investigating reports of a...
90s Radio Gem Tapped As Opening Act For 2022 New York State Fair
We’re less than a month out from the start of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and there’s already a full lineup of amazing shows for everyone. Whether you love pop, classic rock, R&B, rap, or country, the Fair has it covered like always. But if you rocked out to 90s radio, a new announcement will get your attention!
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
Is It Illegal To Move To New York State And Not Switch Your Driver’s License?
If a person moves to New York State, do they have to give up their driver's license from where they moved? So many people move to New York for school or a job and may not plan to stay for too long. Do those people need to get a New York driver's license?
The $6 Billion Project in Saratoga County Gets the Go-Ahead
It will be one of the biggest projects in Saratoga County and possibly all of Upstate New York when it's completed. The six to eight-billion-dollar computer chip factory got the green light from local planning boards. What Is Being Proposed?. GlobalFoundries, which has its home base in Malta is looking...
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
Can You Pass This Upstate New York Pronunciation Test on Tik Tok?
I've been doing my absolute best to learn the ins-and-outs of being a Capital Region resident. As is the case with any region in the country, there are certain things about the Albany metropolitan area (and beyond) that won't make sense to someone unless you live here for a while.
