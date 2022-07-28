World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests

1440wrok.com
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
Did You Know Wisconsin Celebrated All Things Shrek With Festival?
The best unique festival in Wisconsin that you never knew existed. If you're reading this article, then you're most likely a fan of Shrek or at least familiar with the character. In case you're not and just curious, I can help you out. It's an animated movie series about an ogre named Shrek.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
How to Look Good in 5 Minutes Flat
Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Amber Waves in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by Amber Wave Stylists Alaina and Gabby, to get tips on how to look good in 5 minutes flat. Five-Minute Hair. Tips to create a beachy wave...
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Naperville
Naperville is a suburb of the popular windy city Chicago. Don’t always assume you have to pop into the big city to keep yourself entertained, there are a ton of things to do in Naperville too. Naperville is five miles west of Chicago, and one of the city’s most popular suburbs.
959theriver.com
Win a 4-pack of tickets to Festa Italiana
Listen at 8:35am and play “Italian or Not Italian” Trivia for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Festa Italiana at Naper Settlement 523 S Webster St, in Downtown Naperville. Experience authentic Italian culture with great Italian food complete with a meatball eating contest, wine tastings, activities for the kids and so much more!
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
