County to Make $2 Million of Improvements at Hudson Valley Regional Airport

Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 1
TWO STEPS FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK ON SCAM PREVENTION. A phone rings, an answering machine picks up, and…you know the tune by now. “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has heard your complaints and is taking a...
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large residential rental project to be constructed on Beacon waterfront
BEACON – Construction on the 246-unit 22 Edgewater Place residential rental property is underway with expectations that it will ease the housing crunch in the City of Beacon. A 2020 study found that Beacon has a zero percent market rate housing vacancy rate. Rodney Weber, founder of Weber Projects...
White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station
A federal judge has cleared the way for a deal by White Plains Hospital to buy a contaminated gas station property on East Post Road. The proposed sale has been stalled by the White Plains Housing Authority over concerns that a toxic groundwater plume is migrating toward the nearby Winbrook Apartments.
kclu.org
Professional landscapers are reluctant to plug into electric mowers due to cost
SCARSDALE, N.Y. — Electric lawn mowers have taken the U.S. consumer market by storm over the past few years. And they've done so quietly — about 20 decibels more quietly in some cases. Once restricted to lawns no larger than the length of an extension cord, mowers on...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Fire Department adds six professional firefighters
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony for six new firefighters on Friday. Gathered in the common council chambers, Mayor Rob Rolison thanked the family and friends of the new hires for letting them work for the city. “These men are joining a historical...
Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport
Have you been thinking about not only just looking for a new job, but also a new career? The pandemic really has everyone re-thinking about the difference about just working for a paycheck and working at a job that you love. There is a pilot shortage across the United States...
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg faces water shortage
TOWN OF FALLSBURG – The recent lack of rain and the influx of thousands of summer residents are taxing the Town of Fallsburg’s water supply. As a result, Town Supervisor Kathy Rappaport said they have imposed voluntary water restrictions for the time being. “Our water shortage is a...
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
rcbizjournal.com
Nanuet Apartment Portfolio Sells For $19.2 Million, Kennelly Square for $2.7 Million, Large Ramapo Parcel For $38 Million
Nanuet Multifamily Apartment Portfolio Sold For $19.2 Million. Harborview Properties, LLC a Westchester-based real estate investor, has purchased three multifamily apartment properties in Nanuet for $19.2 million. The portfolio consisted of 64 apartment units at Buckingham Gardens at 249 North Middletown Road, 18 units at the Henry Street Apartments at...
Major Road Closure Expected in Dutchess County Next Week
Plan ahead so you can avoid any extra headaches for your commute. It seems like anywhere you drive in the Hudson Valley during the summer there's roadwork going on. It needs to be done especially during the warmer months, but it can be tough when you're trying to navigate your way around the area. Another road closure has been announced and commuters are being warned to plan ahead.
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kingston declares housing emergency, implements tenant protections
The city of Kingston just made history as the first municipality north of Rockland County to pass rent protection measures into law amid what some are calling a housing crisis in the city. Karen Downing has been a resident of Dutch Village apartments in Kingston for 12 years. She loves...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Report shows more people are moving from NYC to Hudson Valley
It’s just his second year of business, but for Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, he admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he said it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley, full time. He said the right moment came in 2020.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
