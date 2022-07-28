You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert

1440wrok.com
Related
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kenosha.com
Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business
Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend July 29-31, 2022
The end of the week is full of experiences that will keep you dancing, eating and shopping local. Here are the things to do this weekend July 29-31, 2022. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shampoo, a power washer and a dream: meet a 15-year-old car detailer | Local News
RACINE — While most teens spend most of their time this summer hanging with friends and sleeping in, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to work his summer away for the second year in a row. Darian Davis, a soon-to-be sophomore at Case High School, runs Reflection Detailz, a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A treasure trove of finds
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost. Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
Motorcycle loses control, lands in ditch, ejects driver on East Stagecoach Trail
APPLE RIVER, Ill. — After losing control of his vehicle, a motorcyclist crashed into a ditch Sunday, July 31 along East Stagecoach Trail in rural Apple River, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Scott Sigler of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Stagecoach Trail....
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1