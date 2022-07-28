Researchers invent accurate rapid COVID-19 antibody level test

medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
T-cells more important in the fight against the COVID-19 virus than initially thought
A COVID-19 vaccine that specifically instructs the immune system to produce T-cells rather than antibodies is shown to provide good protection in a mouse model, Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) researchers report in Nature Communications. According to them, the alternative vaccine may offer a solution for people with a weakened immune system, since these individuals don't respond as well to the current ones available.
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
MedicalXpress
Ensuring the fairness of algorithms that predict patient disease risk
"To treat or not to treat?" is the question continually faced by clinicians. To help with their decision making, some turn to disease risk prediction models. These models forecast which patients are more or less likely to develop disease and thus could benefit from treatment, based on demographic factors and medical data.
MedicalXpress
Study on voice-assisted technology shows promise for therapeutic use
Findings published in JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies reported the professional experiences of UK speech and language therapists using voice-assisted technology (VAT) (e.g. Alexa, Siri) with their clients to identify the potential applications and barriers to VAT adoption and thereby inform future directions of research. They reported using VAT with...
MedicalXpress
Research into pet ownership during COVID
La Trobe University researchers have conducted an Australian-first survey about families with children and pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published in PLOS ONE, reveals that, for many Australian families, pets were a source of much-needed comfort and companionship during the COVID pandemic and lockdown. Lead researcher, Dr. Shannon...
PETS・
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
New methods tripled COVID-19 testing in Latinx communities
Using newly developed and culturally informed methods, a UO team was able to more than triple the number of Latinx people getting tested for COVID-19, according to a recently published research paper. In a new JAMA Network Open paper, researchers in the UO's Prevention Science Institute shared their findings from...
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers - The Verge
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. (https://bit.ly/3oJ3EQN)
MedicalXpress
Long COVID should make us rethink disability, and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can't properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
MedicalXpress
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
MedicalXpress
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
MedicalXpress
Seven in ten people with asthma could be using less medication
Seven out of ten Australians with asthma aged over 12 years may be prescribed too much preventer medicine. In Australian Prescriber Prof. Helen Reddel and coauthors from the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research write about finding the lowest effective dose to control asthma. From the 2021 Census, we know that...
MedicalXpress
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID cases: study
Around five percent of people who have had COVID-19 develop long-lasting problems with their sense of smell or taste, a large study said Thursday, potentially contributing to the burden of long COVID. A lost sense of smell has been a hallmark of contracting coronavirus since the early days of the...
MedicalXpress
Fast-acting immune cells provide powerful protection against stroke
A unique subset of white blood cells confers fast-acting and lasting protection against ischemic stroke in mice, University of Pittsburgh neurologists and immunologists reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation today. This study identified a novel subset of CD8+ regulatory-like T cells, or CD8+TRLs, as "first responders" to stroke. Attracted...
MedicalXpress
Carbon oxide gas boosts photothermal therapy under mild temperature
Photothermal therapy (PTT) is a safe cancer hyperthermia strategy that utilizes photothermal conversion agents to convert light energy into heat to ablate cancer cells. On one hand, high-temperature (>50 ℃) PTT causes an unavoidable threat to surrounding healthy tissues and could induce inflammatory disease because of the difficulty in blocking heat diffusion. On the other hand, the ablation effect at relative low-temperature (<45 ℃) is far from sufficient due to the upregulated expression of the heat shock proteins (HSPs), which repair the thermally damaged cells and lead to the thermotolerance of tumor cells upon laser irradiation. It's imperative to develop new strategy for HSPs silencing for low temperature PTT.
MedicalXpress
Researchers design new hydrogel for more targeted cancer treatments
University of Toronto researchers have designed a new way to grow cells in a lab that enables them to better emulate cancerous tumors. The platform—based on a type of material known as a hydrogel, a soft jelly-like substance—opens new ways to advance treatment options for cancer. By investigating...
MedicalXpress
Machine-learning tool to match treatment for cancer patients
Can immunotherapy treatment help this cancer patient? And if it can, which specific treatment should be used? Oncologists routinely ask themselves these questions. Insurance companies also ask it because immunotherapy is expensive. Patients ask if this novel treatment can save their lives. Now, a new study by Professor Keren Yizhak, from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, uses Artificial Intelligence to create a simple and inexpensive method of answering this question for each individual patient. Prof. Yitzhak's findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Smart IV pumps prevent drug errors, but are not routinely used
Hospitals must start using smart intravenous (IV) infusion technology to its full potential if they are to prevent dangerous drug errors, University of Manchester researchers have found. Smart pumps, which automatically calculate the dose and rate of different drugs before they are pumped into a vein, prevent potentially fatal errors...
MedicalXpress
New U.S. population study projects steep rise in cardiovascular diseases by 2060
By the year 2060, projected rates of cardiovascular risk factors and disease will increase significantly in the United States, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Substantial increases in cardiovascular trends may contribute to a rising burden on the U.S. health care system and highlight the need for equitable access to prevention education and treatments now to prevent future disease.
