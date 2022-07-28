Accessible defibrillators in schools could treat two thirds of out of hospital cardiac arrests

medicalxpress.com
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
T-cells more important in the fight against the COVID-19 virus than initially thought
A COVID-19 vaccine that specifically instructs the immune system to produce T-cells rather than antibodies is shown to provide good protection in a mouse model, Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) researchers report in Nature Communications. According to them, the alternative vaccine may offer a solution for people with a weakened immune system, since these individuals don't respond as well to the current ones available.
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
Seven in ten people with asthma could be using less medication
Seven out of ten Australians with asthma aged over 12 years may be prescribed too much preventer medicine. In Australian Prescriber Prof. Helen Reddel and coauthors from the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research write about finding the lowest effective dose to control asthma. From the 2021 Census, we know that...
Perfectionism may be a risk factor for severe alcohol use disorder, novel study shows
Perfectionist traits—higher self-criticism, and unrealistic standards leading to isolation—are associated with severe alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to the first study directly comparing patients with AUD to a healthy control group. Perfectionist people strive for unrealistic performance standards and are prone to self-criticism. These goals generate feelings of failure, and—if they can't attain the standards they believe others expect of them—social disconnection. Perfectionism is known to increase vulnerability to stress and depression, but its role in severe AUD has not been fully investigated.
Initiative addresses challenges of managing heart failure
A pilot program at a New York hospital designed to help patients manage heart failure after being discharged from the hospital quickly improved patient adherence to their medication and treatment plan, and resulted in fewer readmissions. "Decreasing 30-Day Readmission Rates in Patients with Heart Failure" details how a program at...
Researchers find quicker way to treat hospitalized patients with substance use disorder
Overdose deaths involving opioids continue to be a major public health crisis, killing 1,280 people in Baltimore City in 2020, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed a new way to treat patients with substance use disorders intravenously by administering small doses of buprenorphine, a prescription drug used to treat opioid use disorder.
Specialty pharmacists help reduce MS relapse risk
Relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) is the most common form of multiple sclerosis. Since there is no cure, patients are maintained on disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to help slow disease progression, reduce disease relapses, and limit new disease activity. However, long-term persistence to DMTs is low, with many patients switching or discontinuing...
Long COVID should make us rethink disability, and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can't properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
Leukemia vulnerability discovered causing drug sensitivity
All human tumors originating from various tissues share a series of properties that define them, including the ability to prevent cell death. Instead, healthy organs induce programmed cell death or apoptosis to balance their size and eliminate damaged cells. There is a specific and physiological cell death called ferroptosis that occurs induced by the oxidation of fat mediated by iron content.
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
Pain management techniques for young children
Like it or not, bumps and bruises are an unavoidable part of childhood. But while no parent wants their child to feel pain, teaching children about pain when they're young can help them better understand and respond to pain when they're older. In a new study from the University of...
Fast-acting immune cells provide powerful protection against stroke
A unique subset of white blood cells confers fast-acting and lasting protection against ischemic stroke in mice, University of Pittsburgh neurologists and immunologists reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation today. This study identified a novel subset of CD8+ regulatory-like T cells, or CD8+TRLs, as "first responders" to stroke. Attracted...
Smart IV pumps prevent drug errors, but are not routinely used
Hospitals must start using smart intravenous (IV) infusion technology to its full potential if they are to prevent dangerous drug errors, University of Manchester researchers have found. Smart pumps, which automatically calculate the dose and rate of different drugs before they are pumped into a vein, prevent potentially fatal errors...
Type 1 diabetes linked to higher risk of mental health problems in patients and family
Both children with type 1 diabetes and their closest family members are at increased risk of mental health problems compared with those without the disease, according to a large study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Diabetes Care. The findings underscore the need for psychological consulting for both children and their families in diabetes care.
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
Machine-learning tool to match treatment for cancer patients
Can immunotherapy treatment help this cancer patient? And if it can, which specific treatment should be used? Oncologists routinely ask themselves these questions. Insurance companies also ask it because immunotherapy is expensive. Patients ask if this novel treatment can save their lives. Now, a new study by Professor Keren Yizhak, from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, uses Artificial Intelligence to create a simple and inexpensive method of answering this question for each individual patient. Prof. Yitzhak's findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
Significant step on path to developing Alzheimer's therapy
A brain protein with high potential to delay or reverse the onset of Alzheimer's disease has been exploited by University of Otago researchers. Co‑author of the study, Emeritus Professor Warren Tate, of the Department of Biochemistry, says there are currently no effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's, but the new research has found a neuroprotective brain protein that could change that.
