Cincinnati not favored to win AAC in 2022; Houston is favorite in preseason media poll

UC, Ohio State have first round matchups set for Maui Invitational
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 2022 Maui Invitational bracket has been announced, and the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team is on the same side of the draw as Ohio State. UC will open with Arizona on Monday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. HT) on ESPN2. The Bearcats...
Local men break world record for most mini golf holes played in 24 hours
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Four local men broke the world record for the most mini golf holes played in 24 hours. With the ring of a bell, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began the first holes Sunday in their quest. Each of them are regular tournament...
Nuxy Bash returns for 10th anniversary of Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Nuxy Bash returns to Fairfield Saturday for the 10th anniversary of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. There will be carnival games, a celebrity softball game, and a Rozzi Fireworks show. You can see Local 12's own Bob Herzog, Sheila Gray, and Aleah Hodges show...
Cincinnati Pops to head north for the Sounds of Deerfield
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a big party Aug. 2 in Deerfield Township and the world renowned Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is providing the soundtrack. Our friend, Pops Orchestra conductor John Morris Russell talks about the Sounds of Deerfield along with Meredith Raffel from the Art Alliance.
Why are Delhi gas prices 60 cents higher than other parts of Greater Cincinnati?
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Gas prices in Cincinnati are down 17 cents from a week ago on average, but depending on where you live, you may be paying significantly more for gas. Local 12 found that gas prices in West Side neighborhoods like Delhi Township and Westwood are as...
Gas prices fall for 7th straight week, Cincinnati still above national average
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but stood $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Good Morning Cincinnati and Del Gardo's create a cannoli for charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Having a sweet tooth could help a local charity. Northern Kentucky's favorite cannoli guy is helping Local 12 help kids. Steve del Gardo from Del Gardo's in Covington lets Aleah Hordges and Sheila Gray make their own and choose a flavor for Neediest Kids of All.
A New Era in Westwood: Henke Winery owner retiring, new restaurant to move in
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - It's the end of an era on Cincinnati’s West Side as Joe Henke of Henke Winery says it’s time to retire. “I’ll miss seeing the people,” Henke said. At the corner of Harrison and Epworth avenues, families celebrated special occasions with Henke....
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
Rising Sun students are the first to go back to school on Aug. 1
RISING SUN, Ind. (WKRC) - Rising Sun Schools is the first to go back to class in the Tri-State. It’s become an unintentional tradition within the district. Several other Indiana schools go back this week, but Rising Sun is usually first. “We have a short summer, but at the...
Clifton festival celebrates diversity in African cultures
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - You can celebrate unity in diversity in Clifton Saturday. AfriFest: Taste of Africa kicked off at Burnet Woods Park. Cincinnati's largest African festival celebrates African cultures, food, entertainment, and games. Admission is free and open to everyone. The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m.
Historically low voter turnout expected for Ohio's special primary Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 caught up with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose during a visit to the Hamilton County Board of Elections ahead of Tuesday's special Aug. 2 primary. "We want Ohioans to know this is an important election. This is one that will really set the trajectory...
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
Cincinnati Public Schools Board approves new contract with Metro
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board approved a new contract with Metro Monday night. It provides service for all high school students and makes buses available to take seventh- and eighth-grade students when afterschool activities are over. The district will be sending out route information to all students...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Cardiff Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Michael Lamb with a stab wound in his torso. They tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead...
Local district holds active-shooter drills ahead of return to school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - As students soon head back to the classrooms, school district leaders and law enforcement are teaming up for active shooter drills, doing what they can to prepare to be ready in case of a threat. An active shooter drill took place in Middletown City Schools Monday...
Local organizations hope to help families affected by Kentucky floods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people are still missing in Eastern Kentucky following a deadly flooding. The death toll from that historic flooding claimed at least 28 people so far. Sunday Governor Andy Beshear toured some of the areas hit the hardest by the flooding. While the full extent of...
2nd CPD officer disciplined for using the N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have released information about a second officer who used the n-word in light of a current investigation of Officer Rose Valentino. The other case dates back to November and has been resolved according to paperwork released by the department. The other case involves Officer Kelly...
Driver killed in downtown crash after car flips over bridge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person is dead after crashing downtown early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at the E 5th Street ramp to I-471 South around 3 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz struck a light pole and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below.
Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney released from rehabilitation facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A police officer shot while responding to a domestic violence call on July 12 left a rehabilitation unit on Saturday. Family, friends, and fellow police officers were all gathered as Eric Ney and his wife were seen holding hands and receiving hugs as they left the facility. Ney was also given a police escort through the city of Dayton.
