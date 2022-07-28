Would you try hot dog-flavored candy corn? Thanks to Brach's, you can.

www.sfgate.com
National Hot Dog Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap hot dogs
Few food items represent summer better than a hot dog. From grilling out with friends and family to watching the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every 4th of July, hot dogs are synonymous with summer. As such, you probably might not be surprised to learn that there is a National Hot Dog Day, and that it happens to be today, July 20th.
Costco and Sam's Club both sell $1.50 hot dogs, but here's why I'd pick Costco every time
Sam's Club and Costco both sell hot dog and soda combinations for just $1.50. Sam's Club had better condiments, with sauerkraut and cheese in addition to ketchup and mustard. Costco still wins though, thanks to a more flavorful hot dog and better bun.
The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake
McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps
TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy. The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites. This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist. Customers will be able to...
Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
thebrag.com
An entire country has ran out of McDonald’s burgers
Fiji is currently facing a shortage of McDonald’s burgers – so much so, that Big Macs, Cheeseburgers and Quarter Pounders have all temporarily been removed from the menu. Due to global shipping issues, the country is having problems receiving beef and as a result, Mcdonald’s has removed all beef burgers.
Allrecipes.com
Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?
If there's one thing children and adults alike can't resist, it's a Chicken McNugget. Maybe it's the clever name, the crispy outer shell, or the juicy chicken inside that keeps us ordering McDonald's chicken nuggets. Whatever it is, we can't imagine chicken nuggets not being available on the menu — but the truth is, they originally weren't.
Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.
CNET
National Ice Cream Day 2022: Free Ice Cream, Sweet Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone
National Ice Cream Day is July 17. And if you're a fan of the frozen dessert then it's your day too, because ice cream shops and manufacturers are offering giveaways, discounts and other goodies to celebrate. President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream...
Krispy Kreme’s Newest Doughnuts Are Inspired By Classic Popsicles
While there’s a chance you’ve already seen Halloween decorations (shout-out to Home Depot’s gigantic 12-foot skeleton!) popping up in stores, Krispy Kreme is hanging on to summer with a new doughnut collection inspired by classic treats you’ll remember from the ice cream truck. The bakery chain...
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Why Do Meat Bologna And Beef Bologna Taste Different?
When Italian immigrants brought bologna to America between 1880 and 1930, Americans associated this product of immigration with the lower classes (per History Daily). Then, the Great Depression started in 1929, and Americans began to embrace bologna. The versatile and economical cold cut was cheaper than salamis and sausages. The popularity of bologna in the United States truly exploded during the postwar period when the government introduced the National School Lunch Program in 1946, which required schools to provide "nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day," per the USDA. Hence, a filling and incredibly satisfying fried bologna sandwich became the quintessential American school lunch.
I tried 7 store-bought coffee-flavored ice creams, and my favorite was the cheapest
An Insider reporter tried coffee ice cream from seven ice cream brands — here's how she ranked them, in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
TODAY.com
It’s not a hot dog, it’s a ‘sausage taco’: Social media is flipping the script on culinary appropriation
Sometimes all it takes is a turn of the tables to teach people a valuable lesson. On July 22, Mexican American Las Vegas resident Daniela Rabalais posted a TikTok that aimed to show what culinary appropriation felt like by appropriating a food item that most of the country is already all too familiar with: hot dogs.
11 Best Prepared-Food Deals at Costco
With the costs of groceries continuing to rise, the question, "What's for dinner?" can be stressful to answer. Add to inflation the very American problem of working long hours with little to no...
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
