Akali battles her own shadows in new Star Guardian event trailer

Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
Lillia spots Jarvan IV doing an early drake, kills both the enemy and the monster
There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.
The best Illaoi build in League of Legends
Illaoi is a frontline bruiser champion in League of Legends capable of dealing heavy, sustained damage over long periods of time while healing for a strong portion of the damage that she deals. The champion transitions exceptionally well throughout all stages of the game but comes alive mostly in the late game when her full potential as a damage-dealing, nearly unkillable tank comes to fruition.
Riot confirms Project L will be free-to-play, includes Illaoi as a fighter
For the first time since November 2021, Riot Games has shared new information surrounding its upcoming fighting game Project L in a developer diary published by project leads and fighting game community (FGC) staple Tom Cannon—including confirmation that the game will be free-to-play and a reveal for Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess being included as a playable fighter.
How to get to Borean Tundra in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
When WoW: Classic players first begin their travels on the icy continent of Northrend, they’ll be posed with a choice between two starting zones: the Howling Fjord and the Borean Tundra. Unlike the launch of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, players won’t have to flood through a portal into one particular subregion of a zone. Instead, the starting experience for players of both factions will be far more spread out across the new continent.
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’
Apex Legends’ Control limited-time mode won’t be a permanent mode in season 14, design director Evan Nikolich confirmed in a press conference last week. The team’s focus is on battle royale gameplay, according to him, and keeping LTMs limited aims to maintain their appeal and novelty. Nikolich...
Gold knockdown shields will return to ALGS competition following rework
Season 14 of Apex Legends sees gold knockdown shields receiving a fundamental change, removing the old self-revive mechanic in place of the “Guardian Angel” perk, which allows players to revive teammates with half shields and half health as opposed to no shields and very low health. The perk will leave the gold backpack, which will receive a new perk called “Deep Pockets,” allowing legends to store more health and shield items in their inventory.
All Fortune’s Keep: Cursed Ground rewards in Warzone
Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep is the home of the Cursed Ground event, which started on July 18. The event improves the overall gaming experience in Fortune’s Keep as players will also have the option to participate in it to unlock premium loot. Players will need to interact with...
Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14
The next season of Apex Legends, Hunted, is launching on Aug. 9, bringing with it a map update to Kings Canyon focused on rebuilding, rather than further destruction to the battle royale’s iconic original arena. While Thunderdome remains lost at sea, popular POI Skull Town is finally making its...
Apex’s unloved shotgun is getting a new lease on life as Respawn shakes up the meta in season 14
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment unveiled upcoming changes to the game ahead of its 14th season, including a new barrel mod and buffs to the EVA-8 shotgun. The much-maligned EVA-8 shotgun is receiving a host of buffs at the start of season 14. The changes all focus on its speed and handling: its base fire rate has been increased, and it receives a higher fire rate increase from all levels of shotgun bolts. It can also equip standard stocks, which will make its handling and reload speed faster. Finally, it can once again use the Double Tap hop-up, which is back in the floor loot pool this season following the G7 Scout’s removal from the care package.
NICKMERCS has one big problem with Warzone as he settles back into the grind
NICKMERCS is not too happy with the new weapon meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. Nick has been streaming Warzone again, a game he has a love-hate relationship with, much like Fortnite. A recent update has left the popular streamer frustrated with the state of the game and, per usual, isn’t afraid to make it known.
Apex gameplay trailer for ‘Hunted’ to drop tomorrow, will likely showcase Vantage, Kings Canyon changes, and new battle pass
Apex Legends announced this morning a new gameplay trailer for the new season will be premiering tomorrow. Season 14 brings a new legend, a new level cap, and changes to the game’s original battle royale map Kings Canyon. The trailer is scheduled to premiere at 10am CT tomorrow, August...
Call of Duty’s new dog skin was plagiarized, artist claims
Following the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, an artist has claimed their artwork was plagiarized and was used as a new skin released in the game. Sail Lin, a Chinese concept artist, tweeted a comparison of their artwork and the newly released “Loyal Samoyed” skin, which resembles a dog belonging to the Samoyed breed costumed with various garments. Lin claims that the skin’s concept art was stolen from the “Samoye Medical” artwork that was posted on ArtStation in December 2019.
Illaoi is a ‘Big Body Juggernaut’ that will overwhelm opponents in Riot’s Project L
Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess and the Truth Bearer of Nagakabouros, has officially been revealed as the latest League champion that will join the roster of fighters in Riot’s upcoming Project L 2D-fighter game. In a lengthy dev blog post following today’s update from project lead Tom Cannon, the ‘Illaoi...
What is DEADROP?
Esports organizations and content creators have made major strides into areas outside of simply playing video games in the last several years. From fashion to sports, television, and music, the people best known for playing games online are now some of the most famous figures in broader pop culture. Lately,...
TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates
Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.
Pokémon Presents is getting a pre-event watch party in Japan
The Pokémon Company is finally giving fans another look at the upcoming games in the Pokémon franchise on Aug. 3, and players know this means more information about the next main-series game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to the Pokémon Presents, which is normally broadcast in...
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis runs Destiny 2‘s Eververse store, where players can spend their Silver or Bright Dust to acquire a rotating collection of cosmetics. Tess’ stock changes at reset every Tuesday, bringing in new offerings for players. Outside of some easily obtained consumables and the odd ornament that changes...
RE-45, Devotion reportedly move to Replicator pool in Apex’s season 14
New seasons in Apex Legends usually bring changes to the weapon pool by shifting their availability and sources. For season 14, players can expect to find the RE-45 and the Devotion in the Replicator pool, according to a report from TheGamer’s Ben Sledge. Putting the RE-45 exclusively in the...
